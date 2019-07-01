19.6 overs (0 Run) Follows it up with a solid front foot defense.
Live Score
19.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely timing this. Holder uses his long legs to get his front foot to the pitch of the ball and drives this length ball with ease and class through cover-point for a boundary.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Holder punches it off the inner half of his bat to mid on.
19.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Rajitha misses his line and bowls it down the leg side to the right hander. Holder looks to flick but misses. It has been wided.
19.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, Pooran flicks it towards mid-wicket and gets a single.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller outside off, Pooran goes for the big drive but misses.
19.1 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Pooran looks to flick but misses. The ball hits him on his pad. There is a stifled appeal but the umpire is not interested. The pitching seemed to be outside leg.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, Holder looks to cut but gets an inside edge onto his pads. The ball was too close to cut there and Holder is lucky that he doesn't chop it on.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Another drag down and this time Pooran does not make the most of it. He punches it to long off and gets a single.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Drag down this. Holder misses out on it and just pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle and leg, Pooran flicks it wide of mid-wicket and gets a single.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball on the pads, Pooran flicks it but finds mid-wicket.
18.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bowls it way outside off, Pooran leaves it and it has been wided.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, Pooran punches it to mid off.
Time for some leg spin! Jeffrey Vandersay to bowl his first over of this World Cup. With a left-hander in the middle, it's going to be a great battle.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Yorker on the pads, Holder looks to hit but misses.
Out walks the skipper, Jason Holder.
17.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Run Out! This is disastrous. Back of a length ball on off, Hetmyer runs it down to the right of backward point. Shimron strokes it there and casually goes for the run. Pooran though looks that Dhananjaya has got to the ball quickly so he sends him back. But he is too late as Hetmyer is halfway down. De Silva takes his time, aims and hits the stumps. Hetmyer is nowhere in the frame and has to walk back dejected. Hetmyer's second run out in this tournament. He suffered the same fate against Australia and that time his partner was Shai Hope. West Indies slip further.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss. Kasun bowls it on a length outside off, Hetmyer swings his bat at it but misses. Rajitha puts in an appeal but the keeper does not go up.
17.3 overs (0 Run) On the off stump line, Hetmyer defends it off the front foot.
Yesterday, in the nets, bowling coach Mushtaq Ahmed was bowling throwdowns to Nicholas Pooran. The focus seemed to be on the front foot movement. He was trying to get his cover and off drives perfect. Let's see whether that practice helps him today.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller outside off, Pooran drives it towards point. Dhananjaya there dives to his right but fumbles, allowing Pooran to get to the other end.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Hetmyer drives it towards sweeper cover and gets an easy single.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Good fielding again! This is shorter and on middle, Hetmyer pulls it hard towards mid-wicket. The fielder dives to his left and makes a half stop. Can't stop the single though.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Hetmyer looks to cut but it goes off the bottom to short third man.
16.4 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side again, Pooran pulls it towards deep backward square leg for one.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Slower one and outside off, Hetmyer mistimes it through covers for one.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Good length on off, this is defended.
16.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through square leg. The call is for two but the batters stick to one.
15.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end an action-packed over, 13 from it but the big wicket of Gayle as well. This is on the pads, it is worked around the corner on the leg side for one.
15.5 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Pooran is in but a big mix-up there. This is on middle, it is pushed towards the bowler who misfields. Pooran wants a run and rushes towards the other end. Hetmyer sends him back. The mid on fielder gets to the ball and fires it to the keeper who takes the bails off and appeals. The umpire takes it upstairs and replays show that Pooran is in.
An appeal for a run out has been taken upstairs. Pooran is the man in question. He seems relaxed.
Good learning from Kasun Rajitha. The ball before the wicket, which was hit for a six, was short. But the wicket ball was slightly fuller than that one. Good to see that the youngster learnt from his mistake and eventually got his man.
15.4 overs (1 Run) This is on the pads, Hetmyer looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It rolls on the leg side for one.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fortunate boundary! This is on a length and outside off, Hetmyer looks to push at it but it goes off the inside edge, past the leg pole and down to the fine leg fence.
15.3 overs (1 Run) This is down the leg side, Hetmyer looks to flick but misses. Wided.
Drinks break. Nicholas Pooran is the new batsman out in the centre. West Indies going nowhere in this chase. They have been struggling to get the boundaries and now, with Gayle gone, the target looks even steeper. Sri Lanka have done really well, keeping the basics right and sticking to their belief. On course for a big win.
15.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! In the air... taken! Gayle is out of here. Rajitha has the last laugh. The hopes of West Indies chasing this down have been dented big time. Not sure if this shot was needed having got a biggie on the last ball. This is on a length and around middle, Gayle looks to heave it across the line but only manages a top edge. It goes high up in the air towards backward point where Vandersay settles under it and takes it. Falls over after doing so. 268 needed in 208 balls.
15.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Low full toss and put away! Ideal start to the over for West Indies. It is on middle, Gayle lofts it over mid on, no fielder in the deep and it clears the rope.