14.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end another good over by Udana. This is on the pads, it is worked to the left of mid-wicket for one.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Good length and on the off pole, Gayle defends it out.
14.4 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, Hetmyer pulls it through mid-wicket and takes one.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Into the body of the batter, Hetmyer looks to work it on the leg side but closes the face of the bat too early. It goes off the leading edge to point.
14.2 overs (1 Run) A huge appeal but not given! This is full and around off, Gayle looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads. The ball rolls on the off side and the batters go for a run. The bowler is appealing but the umpire shakes his head.
14.1 overs (0 Run) This is on the pads, Gayle works it to mid-wicket.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Extremely full and on middle, Hetmyer looks to jam it out but gets an inside edge onto the pads. So a good comeback by the bowler after going for a biggie. Just a single after that.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Another slower one! Gayle this time plays it sensibly, he guides it through covers for one.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Almost plays it on! Lovely bowling! This is slower and fuller outside off, Gayle is a touch early in the stroke. He gets an inside edge which goes past the off pole and to the keeper.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Good fielding! This is on a length and around off, Gayle hits it towards cover where the fielder dives to his right and stops it. Saves at least two.
13.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just clears the ropes! First of the chase! It is a slower one on middle, the length is short though. Gayle waits for it and then pulls it towards the longer part. It clears the mid-wicket fence though.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Hetmyer slaps it through covers and a single is taken.
12.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! Just the 4 from this over. Back of a length on off, this is guided to point.
Now then... the umpire feels the over is done but he then he has been informed there is one more ball to go.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Another slower one and on the shorter side, Hetmyer pulls it through mid-wicket and takes one.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Another short ball, Gayle pulls it towards deep square leg for one.
12.3 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side on off, Gayle defends it beside the wicket. He thinks of a run but is sent back.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Slower one and Udana follows Hetmyer. He looks to pull but it goes off the inner half towards square leg for one.
12.1 overs (0 Run) This is on middle, Hetmyer works it to mid-wicket.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Good keeping! This is way down the leg side, Hetmyer misses the flick. Perera runs to his right and then dives and stops it. Wided.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Closer to the off pole again, Gayle only manages to chop it to point. So despite going for a boundary, only 6 comes from the over.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Slower ball and on off, Gayle pushes it to mid off.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Hetmyer slaps it through covers for one. 50 up for the Windies.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Gayle looks to go again but this time Rajitha bowls it shorter and on middle, cramping the batter for room. Gayle looks to pull but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It rolls on the off side and the batters take one.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Gayle may have decided to target Rajitha. Full and outside off, Gayle lofts it over mid off for a boundary.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and outside off, Gayle first looks to put bat on ball but then bails out.
Kasun Rajitha is on now! He has got good pace and can hurry up the batsmen.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bang! No stopping this one! Udana offers width outside off, it's short and wide, Hetmyer stays back and blazes it through covers for a boundary.
10.5 overs (2 Runs) A leg cutter this time, landing around off and curling back in, Hetmyer works it behind square leg and returns for the second run.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Gets behind the line of the delivery and blocks it from the crease to extra cover.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Goes very full and straight with this delivery, Chris knocks it down through mid on for a run.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Slower one this time, deceiving the big man, it's on a length and outside off, Gayle flashes his bat early and misses.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Starts well with a fuller length ball on off, Gayle gets behind the line and blocks it to the off side.