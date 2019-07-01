9.6 overs (1 Run) Gayle now strokes it down to long off for one. Sri Lanka's Powerplay 1. West Indies are 37 for 2. They are 12 runs behind of Sri Lanka's score after the first 10 and have also lost two more wickets. 302 needed in 239.
Live Score
9.5 overs (1 Run) This is eased down to long on for one.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, SH pushes it to covers.
9.3 overs (2 Runs) Hetmyer dances down the track and looks to go big but he does not get to the pitch of it. It goes off the inner half through mid-wicket for two.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, Hetmyer strokes it to covers.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, Hetmyer hits it nicely but straight to mid on.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Another bumper, this is slower in pace! Gayle again ducks under it. Just the single from the over.
8.5 overs (0 Run) A bumper to Gayle who just manages to duck under it in time.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Misfield and a run! Fuller around off, this is firmly driven towards mid off. Mathews there does not stop it cleanly and a run is taken.
8.3 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side on off, Hetmyer hits it to covers.
8.2 overs (0 Run) On the pads, this is worked to mid-wicket.
8.1 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Hetmyer defends it to mid on.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Direct hit and it would have been close! Flatter and on middle, Hetmyer pushes it to mid on and takes off. The fielder has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. Another good over by de Silva. He is keeping it tight and Malinga is taking the wickets. Working in combination.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Quick run! This is pushed back to the left of the bowler. De Silva dives and pushes it away to mid on. Gayle then goes for a run and completes it.
7.4 overs (0 Run) The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is pushed back to the bowler.
7.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! This is tossed up outside off, Gayle lunges and looks to defend but the ball turns away and beats the outside edge.
7.1 overs (0 Run) This is on the stumps, Gayle defends it out.
6.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! Short and on middle, Hetmyer was ready for this one, he pulls it through mid-wicket for two. End of an over in which two wickets could have fallen, none in the end.
6.5 overs (0 Run) A bumper now and Hetmyer lets it be.
6.4 overs (0 Run) EDGED! PUT DOWN! Mendis is the culprit! That is a sitter. Hetmyer gets a life. The slower one outside off, it is just behind a driving length. Hetmyer goes after it but there is extra bounce. It takes the edge and goes towards widish first slip where Mendis spills it. This could prove costly as Hetmyer is a dangerous player.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter and just outside off, Hetmyer pulls it down to mid on.
6.2 overs (2 Runs) Full and wide outside off, Hetmyer looks to jam it out but it goes off the outside edge down to third man for one.
6.1 overs (1 Run) In the air... dropped! That would have been a blinder by Thirimanne! This is full and on the pads, Gayle flicks it uppishly in front of square. Thirimanne there dives full stretch to his right, sticks one hand out but the ball does not stick. A single taken.
5.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end another good over by de Silva. This is floated up on off, it is driven to covers.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Almost! This is flatter and it drifts in from outside off, Hetmyer goes back and looks to cut initially but then there is not enough room. He tries to keep it out but it goes off the inside edge, closely past the leg pole and down towards fine leg for one.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on off, this is eased down to long off for one.
5.2 overs (0 Run) This is fired on the pads, Gayle looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
5.1 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Gayle blocks it out.