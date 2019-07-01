34.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! The seam-up delivery this time, it lands on off and then angles away. Allen looks to push at it but misses.
34.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, Pooran pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for one. 200 comes up.
34.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on the pads, Pooran works it to short fine leg. A little to the left or the right, it would have been a boundary.
Fabian Allen arrives next to bat. All he needs to do is to partner Nicholas Pooran who is batting superbly at the moment.
34.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! It has brushed his fingers and Brathwaite is way out! Unfortunate end to his innings and once again a partnership which was starting to look good has been cut short. Udana bowls this fuller and on middle, Pooran strokes it back uppishly towards the bowler. Udana stretches his left hand out and tries to take the catch but the ball seems to have brushed his fingers and goes onto hit the stumps. He appeals and the umpire takes it upstairs. Replays roll in and they show that CB is a goner. Not an innings to remember from Brathwaite and Pooran continues to run out of partners.
Has Udana got a touch there? If he has Brathwaite is surely short and this could be a very unfortunate end to his innings.
34.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR MORE! Pooran is dealing in bounaries! But this is a poor ball. It is short and down the leg side, Pooran pulls it through backward square leg and bags a boundary.
34.1 overs (1 Run) Slower one on off, Brathwaite does the right thing, he waits for it and guides it to point for one. Gives the strike to Pooran. 50-run stand up. Consecutive ones for West Indies but they need a big one here.
Isuru Udana is back on! 4-0-18-0 so far.
33.6 overs (2 Runs) Two now! A very good over. 15 from it. Full and outside off, this is carved over the point fielder for two.
33.5 overs (0 Run) Almost plays it on! This is a good ball, slower and fuller outside off, Pooran goes too hard at it, it goes off the inside edge over the stumps and to the keeper.
33.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Pooran has picked the bones out of that one! He is on the charge here. This is short and on the body, Pooran picks the length early and hammers it into the square leg stands.
33.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Carlos slaps it through covers for one.
33.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one. So 6 from the first two balls.
33.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Once again a boundary early on in the over! Pooran dances down the track and Rajitha bowls it short. Pooran pulls it over the mid-wicket fielder and into the fence.
33.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and down the leg side, Pooran swings but misses. Wided.
32.6 overs (0 Run) A better throw and Brathwaite would have been a goner! This is outside off, Brathwaite swings but it goes off the outside edge to short third man. He sets off but is sent back. Mathews throws it off balance and hence, it is not a good one. Brathwaite gets back in time. So despite going for a biggie on the first ball, just 7 from it.
32.5 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row! Fuller and on middle, CB plays it towards mid-wicket who dives to his right and saves a run.
32.4 overs (0 Run) The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads.
32.3 overs (0 Run) A dot! Outside off, Brathwaite looks to guide it but misses.
32.2 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller now and on off, this is hit down to long off for one.
Drinks break. 167 needed off 108 balls with five wickets in hand. Nicholas Pooran and Carlos Brathwaite have the caliber to take this close and even win it but they need to be very careful with their shot selection. Carlos showed that against New Zealand and nearly took West Indies home that evening without much support from the other end. Sri Lanka are on top and just need to keep bowling tidy overs and wait for the mistakes. Let's see which way this chase heads now. It can be either down to the wire if these two last the distance or can end soon. Interesting move. Dimuth Karunaratne has decided to bowl, only the second time in his short ODI career he is doing so.
31.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Brathwaite is happy to block it out.
31.5 overs (1 Run) Good length and on off, this is pushed towards mid off for one.
31.4 overs (2 Runs) Two byes! Shorter and outside off, Pooran looks to pull but once again it does not bounce as much as he expected it to. Misses. Lands in front of Perera who does not stop it cleanly. It goes down to fine leg for two.
31.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Pooran pushes it back to the bowler.
31.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, CB works it through square leg for one.
31.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and outside off, Brathwaite mistimes it on the off side.
30.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end but a good over for West Indies. Flatter and on off, this is pushed back to the bowler. 171 needed in 114.
30.6 overs (2 Runs) Down the leg side, CB lets it be. Perera fails to collect and it has been wided. Also a run is taken.
30.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around off, this is flat-batted down to long on for one.
30.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Swept and swept nicely! This is on the pads, Pooran goes down on one knee and hits it through backward square leg for a boundary.
30.3 overs (0 Run) Floats it up outside off, it turns back in. Pooran looks to hit it on the off side but it goes off the inner half back to the bowler.
30.2 overs (2 Runs) A couple! Short again and outside off, Pooran cuts it past point. The fielder in the deep runs to his right, slides and keeps it to two.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Very short and outside off, Pooran looks to slap it but ends up chopping it.