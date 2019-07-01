29.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Straight down the ground! This should get Brathwaite going. Full and on off, Brathwaite strokes it with a straight bat past the bowler and it races to the fence. 7 from the over, 180 needed in 120.
29.5 overs (0 Run) Nothing off it! Shorter and slower outside off, Brathwaite swings across the line but misses it by a long way. He is swinging it blindly.
Free Hit!
29.5 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! Rajitha has overstepped by a long way. Good length on off, this is pushed to covers. Free Hit coming up.
29.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Brathwaite first looks to go after it but then tries to pull out at the end.
29.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Pooran looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. The ball rolls on the leg side and a run is taken.
29.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, the batter looks to pull but misses.
29.1 overs (1 Run) BYE! Shorter and outside off, Brathwaite does go after it but misses. It bounces in front of the keeper who fails to collect it. It goes behind towards third man for one run.
Change in bowling. Kasun Rajitha has been inserted back into the attack. He was quite wayward in his first spell and went for 35 runs in 5 overs. Although he managed to get the prized scalp of Chris Gayle. Would like to be neat and tidy in this spell.
28.6 overs (2 Runs) Shorter and on middle, Pooran pulls it through wide mid on for two. 9 from the over but Vandersay took an important wicket.
28.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Straight back over the bowler! This is very full and on middle, Pooran smashes it through mid off and it races away to the fence. 150 up for West Indies.
28.4 overs (0 Run) Another full toss and Pooran once again fails to put it away. He looks to sweep but it goes off the inside edge onto the pads.
28.3 overs (1 Run) Floats it up outside off, this is creamed through covers for one.
Carlos 'Remember the name' Brathwaite walks in. Can he play an innings worth remembering?
28.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Straight to the man! The partnership which started to flourish has been cut short. Half the side back in the hut. Vandersay gets his first. He tosses it up on middle, it was there to hit. Holder looks to go over mid on but it comes off the lower portion of the bat and goes straight to Jeevan Mendis, the sub. He grabs it over his head standing inside the ring. West Indies need 194 in 130 balls.
28.1 overs (1 Run) A full toss, Pooran fails to take full toll of it, he hits it towards mid-wicket for one.
28.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! That has been given late! This is down the leg side, Pooran looks to sweep but misses. Umpire initially does not signal it as a wide but then the batter asks him whether it is a wide or no and then he gives it.
27.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! Flatter and on middle, Pooran goes back and pushes it to mid on for one.
27.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Pooran pushes it to the right of the bowler and wants a run but is sent back.
27.4 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is pushed back to the bowler.
27.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is a lovely shot. Deft touch! Flatter and outside off, Pooran goes back, plays it late, pierces the gap between backward point and point and bags a boundary.
27.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Pooran pushes it to covers.
27.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is worked towards mid-wicket. He does not stop it cleanly and a run is conceded.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end as Pooran once again works it to mid-wicket.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Very full and on middle, this is worked towards mid-wicket where the fielder makes a good stop.
26.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hammered! A hit-me ball. Short and on middle, Pooran goes back and pulls it over the mid-wicket fielder for a boundary. 50-run is also up. They need to keep going.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is pushed back to the bowler.
26.2 overs (1 Run) Another crisp cover drive but towards the sweeper, so only a run.
26.1 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is blocked.
25.6 overs (0 Run) On the stumps again, it is kept out again.
25.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is punched down to long on for one.
25.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around off, Pooran cuts towards point where the fielder makes a half-stop. A run is taken.
25.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, it is kept out.
25.2 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Pooran's foot is grounded! Good delivery though. This is flatter and around off, it pitches and turns away. Pooran looks to drive but is beaten. Kusal whips the bails off and appeals. The umpire takes it upstairs. Replays show Pooran is fine.
Another stumping appeal! Is Pooran gone? It has been referred upstairs. 'Grounded, grounded.' is the voice of third umpire S Ravi. Safe.
25.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliant shot! A very difficult shot. This is tossed up on middle, Pooran strokes it back past mid on for a boundary. Not easy to play an on-drive to a offie as it is turning away from the left-hander.