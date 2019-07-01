 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

West Indies vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:01 July 2019 21:46 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Sri Lanka vs West Indies from Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
WI vs SL Latest Score

29.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Straight down the ground! This should get Brathwaite going. Full and on off, Brathwaite strokes it with a straight bat past the bowler and it races to the fence. 7 from the over, 180 needed in 120. SL vs WI: Match 39: Carlos Brathwaite hits Kasun Rajitha for a 4! West Indies 159/5 (30.0 Ov). Target: 339; RRR: 9.0

29.5 overs (0 Run) Nothing off it! Shorter and slower outside off, Brathwaite swings across the line but misses it by a long way. He is swinging it blindly.

Free Hit!

29.5 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! Rajitha has overstepped by a long way. Good length on off, this is pushed to covers. Free Hit coming up.

29.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Brathwaite first looks to go after it but then tries to pull out at the end.

29.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Pooran looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. The ball rolls on the leg side and a run is taken.

29.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, the batter looks to pull but misses.

29.1 overs (1 Run) BYE! Shorter and outside off, Brathwaite does go after it but misses. It bounces in front of the keeper who fails to collect it. It goes behind towards third man for one run.

Change in bowling. Kasun Rajitha has been inserted back into the attack. He was quite wayward in his first spell and went for 35 runs in 5 overs. Although he managed to get the prized scalp of Chris Gayle. Would like to be neat and tidy in this spell.

28.6 overs (2 Runs) Shorter and on middle, Pooran pulls it through wide mid on for two. 9 from the over but Vandersay took an important wicket.

28.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Straight back over the bowler! This is very full and on middle, Pooran smashes it through mid off and it races away to the fence. 150 up for West Indies. SL vs WI: Match 39: Nicholas Pooran hits Jeffrey Vandersay for a 4! West Indies 150/5 (28.5 Ov). Target: 339; RRR: 8.93

28.4 overs (0 Run) Another full toss and Pooran once again fails to put it away. He looks to sweep but it goes off the inside edge onto the pads.

28.3 overs (1 Run) Floats it up outside off, this is creamed through covers for one.

Carlos 'Remember the name' Brathwaite walks in. Can he play an innings worth remembering?

28.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Straight to the man! The partnership which started to flourish has been cut short. Half the side back in the hut. Vandersay gets his first. He tosses it up on middle, it was there to hit. Holder looks to go over mid on but it comes off the lower portion of the bat and goes straight to Jeevan Mendis, the sub. He grabs it over his head standing inside the ring. West Indies need 194 in 130 balls. SL vs WI: Match 39: WICKET! Jason Holder c sub b Jeffrey Vandersay 26 (26b, 4x4, 0x6). वेस्ट इंडीज 145/5 (28.2 Ov). Target: 339; RRR: 8.95

28.1 overs (1 Run) A full toss, Pooran fails to take full toll of it, he hits it towards mid-wicket for one.

28.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! That has been given late! This is down the leg side, Pooran looks to sweep but misses. Umpire initially does not signal it as a wide but then the batter asks him whether it is a wide or no and then he gives it.

27.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! Flatter and on middle, Pooran goes back and pushes it to mid on for one.

27.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Pooran pushes it to the right of the bowler and wants a run but is sent back.

27.4 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is pushed back to the bowler.

27.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is a lovely shot. Deft touch! Flatter and outside off, Pooran goes back, plays it late, pierces the gap between backward point and point and bags a boundary. SL vs WI: Match 39: Nicholas Pooran hits Dhananjaya de Silva for a 4! West Indies 142/4 (27.3 Ov). Target: 339; RRR: 8.76

27.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Pooran pushes it to covers.

27.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is worked towards mid-wicket. He does not stop it cleanly and a run is conceded.

26.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end as Pooran once again works it to mid-wicket.

26.5 overs (0 Run) Very full and on middle, this is worked towards mid-wicket where the fielder makes a good stop.

26.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hammered! A hit-me ball. Short and on middle, Pooran goes back and pulls it over the mid-wicket fielder for a boundary. 50-run is also up. They need to keep going. SL vs WI: Match 39: Nicholas Pooran hits Jeffrey Vandersay for a 4! West Indies 137/4 (26.4 Ov). Target: 339; RRR: 8.66

26.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is pushed back to the bowler.

26.2 overs (1 Run) Another crisp cover drive but towards the sweeper, so only a run.

26.1 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is blocked.

25.6 overs (0 Run) On the stumps again, it is kept out again.

25.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is punched down to long on for one.

25.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around off, Pooran cuts towards point where the fielder makes a half-stop. A run is taken.

25.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, it is kept out.

25.2 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Pooran's foot is grounded! Good delivery though. This is flatter and around off, it pitches and turns away. Pooran looks to drive but is beaten. Kusal whips the bails off and appeals. The umpire takes it upstairs. Replays show Pooran is fine.

Another stumping appeal! Is Pooran gone? It has been referred upstairs. 'Grounded, grounded.' is the voice of third umpire S Ravi. Safe.

25.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliant shot! A very difficult shot. This is tossed up on middle, Pooran strokes it back past mid on for a boundary. Not easy to play an on-drive to a offie as it is turning away from the left-hander. SL vs WI: Match 39: Nicholas Pooran hits Dhananjaya de Silva for a 4! West Indies 130/4 (25.1 Ov). Target: 339; RRR: 8.42

Match Reports

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka vs West Indies, Match 39
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
World Cup 2019: Not A Big Fan Of "Bits And Pieces Player" Like Ravindra Jadeja, Says Sanjay Manjrekar
World Cup 2019: Not A Big Fan Of "Bits And Pieces Player" Like Ravindra Jadeja, Says Sanjay Manjrekar
West Indies vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
West Indies vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.