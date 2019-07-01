24.6 overs (2 Runs) Lovely shot! Two to end the over! Very full around off, Holder creams it through covers. The fielder in the ring might have got a hand to it as it slows down as it reaches the ropes. The sweeper runs to his right and saves two for his side.
24.5 overs (1 Run) Gets away with one there does Vandersay. This is shorter and outside off, Pooran throws his bat at it, it goes off the outside edge towards backward point where Malinga dives to his right and saves three.
24.4 overs (1 Run) Another single as this low full toss is driven down to long off.
24.3 overs (1 Run) The googly on the pads, Pooran sweeps it through backward square leg for one.
24.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball outside off, this is driven through covers for one.
24.1 overs (1 Run) Floats it on the stumps, this is worked throughmid on for one.
23.6 overs (1 Run) Driven towards the mid off region. The batsmen have run through for a single.
23.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is driven towards mid off for no runs.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, this is hit to covers.
23.3 overs (2 Runs) Flatter and outside off, Pooran goes back and pushes it wide of sweeper cover for two.
23.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, Pooran plays it to point.
23.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Pooran drives it to cover.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Holder defends it.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Follows it up with a calm front foot defense.
22.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full toss and rightfully punished. It is on off, Holder drives it through covers. The man in the deep runs to his right and puts a dive but it is in vain.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Holder drives it to the man at cover.
22.2 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Smart work from Perera but to no use. Floated around off, Holder looks to defend but the retracts. Perera waits for Holder to lift his back foot up but the toes were in when Kusal takes off the bails. Had Kusal waited a bit longer, he might have had his man.
Stumping appeal is referred upstairs. Has Kusal Perera taken the bails off just in time? The replays find that though it was nice thinking from the keeper to wait before removing the bails, Holder's right leg never left the crease. He dragged it just a bit but had it nicely planted all the time.
22.1 overs (1 Run) Quicker on the pads, Pooran flicks it to the on side and gets a single.
21.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on the pads, Holder defends it to mid-wicket.
21.5 overs (1 Run) Once again slightly short on off, Pooran eases it to sweeper cover and gets to the other end.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, Pooran punches it but finds mid on.
21.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, Holder milks this to long on and takes one.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle, Holder strokes it to mid off.
21.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliantly timed! Tossed up on middle, Holder flicks it through mid-wicket. The man in the deep runs and dives to his left but cannot keep the ball in play.
There is a bowling change. Dhananjaya de Silva is back into the attack to bowl his offies. 5-0-17-0, he was very economical in his first spell inside Powerplay 1.
20.6 overs (0 Run) Once again plays it with the spin and flicks it to the man at mid-wicket.
20.5 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Pooran flicks it but finds short mid-wicket.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Now milks the ball to long off and gets a sensible single.
20.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crisp! Loopy leg spinner on off, Holder strides out and drives it with class through point for a boundary.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Better this. Leg spinner pitching around off, Holder looks to defend but misses.
20.2 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Vandersay bowls it short and wide down the leg side, Holder looks to pull but misses. The keeper misses too and the ball goes behind to the fine leg fence for a boundary.
20.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, Pooran punches it to sweeper cover and gets a single.