39.6 overs (1 Run) One more single! 10 from the over. Fuller and on off, this is hit down to long off for one. 95 needed in the last 10 overs.
Live Score
39.5 overs (1 Run) Once again a single which is fine for this over! Length and outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.
39.4 overs (1 Run) Another quick run! Sensible stuff! This is on off, Pooran pushes it through covers for one.
39.3 overs (1 Run) Well played! Malinga bowls the slower one on off, Allen picks it, he defends it towards cover and takes a run.
39.2 overs (2 Runs) Just over! A couple! Slower one outside off, Allen looks to go over covers but mistimes it. It still clears the cover fielder and the batters take two.
39.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Allen is dealing in boundaries! Once again Malinga misses the yorker and pays the price. It is full and outside off, Allen hits it through mid off and it races away. Ideal start to the over.
38.6 overs (3 Runs) Good fielding but three to end the over! A full toss on the pads, this is flicked through mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep runs to his left, slides and pushes it back in. 9 from this over. 105 needed in 66 balls.
38.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Allen looks to cut but misses.
38.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Clobbered! A slower one outside off, Allen stays leg side of the ball and smashes it through extra cover for a boundary.
38.3 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side outside off, Pooran cuts it to point.
38.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Pooran strokes it to mid off.
38.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Allen guides it down to third man and takes one.
37.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! A low full toss on middle, this is hit towards mid on for one. 12 from the over. 114 needed in 72 balls.
37.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Second boundary in the over! Allen has hit both. Malinga misses his yorker and it ends up being a full ball on middle, Allen lifts it over mid-wicket and bags a boundary.
37.4 overs (1 Run) This is on the pads, Pooran looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. It rolls on the leg side and a run is taken. Leg bye taken.
37.3 overs (0 Run) A yorker outside off, Pooran fails to jam it out.
37.2 overs (1 Run) Very full on middle, Allen jams it out past the bowler. Mathews runs to his left and stops it with a dive. A single taken.
37.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This will help, this will really help, West Indies would want Allen to chip in here. He gets a boundary this time. This is on the pads, this is flicked through backward square leg.
37.1 overs (1 Run) A bumper down the leg side, Allen looks to pull but misses. Wided.
36.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! EDGY! West Indies won't mind how they come as long as they come. Short and outside off, Pooran slashes, the ball flies off the outside edge to the third man fence.
36.5 overs (1 Run) A single now as Allen gets bat on ball and guides it through point.
36.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Wide outside off, Allen looks to cut but misses.
36.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, this is guided to point.
36.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is eased down to long on for one.
36.1 overs (0 Run) Slower one outside off, Pooran looks to smash it through the off side but misses.
35.6 overs (0 Run) Slower one on middle, Allen picks it and keeps it out.
35.5 overs (0 Run) Another low full toss outside off, Allen hits it to mid on. He needs to hang in there with Pooran.
35.4 overs (1 Run) A full toss on off, this is hit down to long off for one.
35.3 overs (1 Run) A yorker but on the pads, Allen looks to flick but misses. It hits the pads and rolls towards fine leg. A single taken. No signal from the umpire so there might be an inside edge.
35.2 overs (2 Runs) Goes fuller and on the pads, Allen works it through square leg and bags two.
35.1 overs (3 Runs) Good fielding! A good shot too! This is full and outside off, it is the slower one. Pooran lofts it over the mid off fielder. It is not right off the middle. Mathews gives it a chase and pushes it back in. Three taken.