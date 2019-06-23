The openers threw away their starts but the impetus was provided. The new balls were nullified and South Africa struggled to control the innings. They did stem the run flow but then the 81-run stand between Babar Azam and Haris Sohail for the 4th wicket started to inject life into the innings.
A very good batting performance by Pakistan. This is the second time that they have mustered a decent total after batting first, with the previous occasion being against England. The seeds were sown at the start, with an 81-run opening stand and then some decent partnerships in the middle took them past 300.
49.6 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Ngidi has not collected the ball which means a single to end Pakistan's innings! A tremendous last over by Ngidi. Just the 4 runs and two wickets from it. He bowls this on a length and around off, Shadab slaps it towards cover and takes off. The fielder there throws it to the bowler who fails to collect the ball and dislodges the bails with his hands. There is nobody appealing but the umpire takes it upstairs. After the replays, NOT OUT FLASHES ON THE BIG SCREEN! PAKISTAN FINISH ON 308!
Is that a run out? No one has appealed but the umpire wants his colleague upstairs to have a look. Seems like Ngidi has missed the ball here.
Shadab Khan is the new man in. He will be at the bowler's end.
49.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! No ton for Sohail! But a knock which probably could make the difference. He walks off to a standing ovation and he deserves every bit of it. Ngidi gets another! His third. It is the slower one on middle, once again a batsman does not pick it. Sohail is early in his slog. The top edge is induced and it goes high up in the air towards the keeper who makes no mistake. Three runs and two wickets in this over. One ball to go, can Ngidi end it well?
49.4 overs (1 Run) Another single! Slower one again, Sarfaraz is early in his shot. He ends up dragging it towards long on for one. Two balls left and Sohail needs 11 runs to get his ton.
49.3 overs (1 Run) Just the single! Full and wide outside off, Sohail hits it towards sweeper cover for one. Just the two runs from the first three balls.
49.2 overs (1 Run) No Hat-trick! It is the slower one, dipping onto the batsman. Sarfaraz works it through mid-wicket for one. Gets Sohail on strike who has 4 balls to get 12 runs for his ton.
Sarfaraz Ahmed walks in at number 8, replacing Riaz. Hat-trick ball...
49.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Completely deceived there! Ngidi rolls his fingers on this delivery, lands it on off. Wahab is way too early in the shot. He misses and the ball hits the top of middle. Ideal start to the last over for South Africa.
48.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Spoils the over somewhat! Lovely flick shot. This time he shuffles across. Rabada bowls it full and this is flicked over mid-wicket for a boundary.
48.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman is down on the ground! More importantly for South Africa, a dot. Sohail makes room and Rabada follows him with a short one. Sohail ducks under it. De Kock moves a long way to his right to collect it.
Milind the alert - Who is Duminy fielding for? I have been seeing him almost right from the start of the game!
48.4 overs (1 Run) Another single! Slower one and it is full and outside off. Riaz swings but it goes off the outer half down to third man for one. 300 up for Pakistan. 8 more balls to go.
48.3 overs (1 Run) Brilliant bowling! A yorker on the pads, Sohail jams it out to the right of the bowler and takes one. Just the 4 from the first three balls.
48.2 overs (1 Run) Excellent stop by de Kock! Rabada bowls the slower one on middle, Wahab looks to paddle scoop it but does not get the middle of the bat. It goes to the left of the keeper who moves to that direction and then dives full stretch to save three for his side.
48.1 overs (2 Runs) A yorker on middle, Riaz jams it through mid-wicket for a couple.
Wahab Riaz is out to bat now! He too can hit the ball long.
47.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Good catch to end a brilliant, brilliant partnership for Pakistan! The duo have surely done their job. Imad uses his feet and looks to clear long off. Does not get under the ball though and hence the distance is not there. Substitute Duminy in the deep runs in and takes a good catch diving forward.
47.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Over the bowler's head! This time Ngidi does not get away with the full toss. It is outside off, Imad powers it over the bowler's head and bags a boundary.
47.4 overs (1 Run) Another single! A full toss outside off, Sohail mistimes it towards long off for one.
47.3 overs (1 Run) Another slower one outside off, it is fuller. Imad throws his bat at it but ends up mistiming it towards mid off for one. The cover fielder does get across and then has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
47.2 overs (1 Run) Slower one and outside off, Haris hits it through covers for one.
47.1 overs (1 Run) A full toss outside off, Imad drags it towards deep mid-wicket for one.
46.6 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, Imad looks to flick but misses. It hits the pads and rolls towards square leg. The batters take one, think of a second but then don't go for it. Leg bye signaled.
46.5 overs (1 Run) Haris makes room again, Rabada bowls a slower one. Sohail waits for it and guides it down to third man for one.
46.4 overs (1 Run) Goes for the yorker but ends up bowling a full toss, Imad can't take full toll of it as he hits it down to long on for one.
46.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Raining boundaries here! Imad makes room and Rabada follows him with a short ball. Imad helps it on its way and the ball races to the fine leg fence.
46.2 overs (2 Runs) Good running! A yorker is jammed out towards long on. The batters take one and then go for the second, they complete it.
46.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, this is hit out towards sweeper cover for one.
Kagiso Rabada returns for some damage control. 8-0-47-0 so far.
45.6 overs (0 Run) Once again an over ends with a dot! Full and on off, Imad jams it out to cover. He wants a run but is sent back. The fielder has a shy at the keeper's end but misses. Imad's dive would have saved him though. Another huge over, 11 from it.
45.5 overs (2 Runs) Lovely batting! Slower ball and on middle, Imad pushes it with soft hands towards long on and takes two. The weight was perfect on that shot.
45.4 overs (2 Runs) Good fielding! Good team work! This is thumped down the ground towards long on. Morris there runs to his right and then dives, pushes it towards long off where Duminy picks it and throws it to the bowler. Two taken. The 50-run stand is up and it has come in only 26 balls. Due to this stand, something around 320 looks possible.
45.3 overs (1 Run) Goes wide outside off, Haris guides it through covers and takes one.
45.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Powered over the fence! A slower one by Ngidi but it is shorter in length. Sohail waits for it and powers it over the mid-wicket fence.
45.1 overs (0 Run) Slower one on off, Sohail is foxed by the lack of pace. He pushes it to mid off.