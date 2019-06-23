4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just wide of the fielder! Slightly fuller and outside off, Zaman slashes at it. The ball goes uppishly and past the diving Markram at point and into the fence. The last ball spoils the over. Another decent one for Pakistan.
Live Score
4.5 overs (1 Run) On the body, Imam hops and works it through square leg for one.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length again, Imam stands tall and defends it onto the ground.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Imam keeps it out.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Well fielded! On the fuller side and on the pads, Zaman works it towards short fine leg where Ngidi makes a good stop diving to his right. There was some hesitation in the running as Zaman wasn't sure about whether to go for the run or not to. In the end, he does and they complete it.
We have already seen two delightful drives from Imam. The South African bowlers are either too full or too short on this pitch, poor start...
4.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, it is kept out.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another one through the off side! Third in the over! This is probably the best of the lot. The last two were half volleys. This was slightly behind a driving length. Imam leans into it and hits it on the up through cover-point for a boundary. 12 from this over and 20 from the last two. Pakistan off to a flier.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Continues bowling it outside off, Imam once again shoulders arms to this one.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Good delivery! In the 5th stump channel and it is on a length. Imam-ul-Haq covers his off pole and lets it be.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Sees there is no swing and straightaway changes his angle, goes around the wicket. Bangs it slightly short too. Imam goes back and defends it onto the ground.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wow! Another top class stroke! Back-to-back boundaries for Imam and Pakistan. Ngidi bowls another half volley. Imam says thank you very much and creams it through covers.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Exquisite! Pakistan are dealing in boundaries! A half volley outside off, too easy for Imam. He leans into it and strokes it through covers. No stopping those. First boundary for Imam.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Goes back to bowling it just behind a driving length! Zaman pushes it to mid off. A good over this for Pakistan, 8 from it.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! One bounce and into the fence! Once again Zaman picks the length early here. It is slightly short and on the body, Zaman pulls it again, this time uppishly but away from fine leg and a boundary. Second in the over.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length around off, Zaman hits it to mid off.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Shortish again on off, Zaman looks to put bat on ball but he gets an inside edge onto the pads. The ball rolls towards covers. Zaman wants a run but is sent back.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slightly short and it has been put away! Zaman picks the length early, transfers his weight on the back foot and pulls it through mid-wicket.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Lands it around leg stump and it is angling away. Zaman looks to work it against the angle but the ball hits the inside edge and then onto the pads.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Goes very full and outside off, Zaman reaches out for it, it goes off the toe-end towards mid off for a run.
1.5 overs (0 Run) This is on the pads, Zaman works it but finds square leg.
1.4 overs (3 Runs) Lovely shot! Slightly fuller and on off, Imam leans into the stroke and hits it through extra cover. It is the longer part of the ground so it does not go all the way. Morris hares after it from mid off and saves a run for his side.
1.3 overs (0 Run) A little too wide outside off this time, it is left alone by the batsman.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length now and on off, Imam-ul-Haq stands tall and defends it onto the ground.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Good start by Ngidi. He lands it on a length and around off, Imam defends it out.
Lungi Ngidi to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Three dots in a row to end! 5 from the first! A little too straight by Rabada. Zaman looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads.
0.5 over (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Zaman goes back and pushes it to covers.
0.4 over (0 Run) Goes back to attacking the stumps and Zaman defends it onto the ground.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Off the mark in style! That has been slapped! A hit-me ball by Rabada. Short and wide outside off, Zaman slaps it through the cover region and the ball races away to the fence. First boundary of the day.
0.2 over (0 Run) Gets his line right this time! Lands it on a length and around middle, no swing on offer though. Zaman defends it out.
0.1 over (1 Run) Pakistan are underway! Not the ideal start from Rabada. He has two slips in place but he bowls this one on the pads, Imam works it through square leg and takes one.
We are all set for the action to begin! The Pakistan openers, Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq, make their way out to the middle. Kagiso Rabada has the first new ball in hand and he will be bowling to Imam-ul-Haq. Two slips in place. Here we go...
Both the teams are out in the middle for their respective national anthems. First it will be South Africa's followed by Pakistan.
South Africa (UNCHANGED PLAYING XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (C), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir.
Pakistan (Playing XI) - Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail (IN FOR SHOAIB MALIK), Sarfaraz Ahmed (WK/C), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi (IN FOR HASSAN ALI).
South African skipper, Faf du Plessis, says there is a lot of pressure in each and every game they play. States he hopes for a good game today. Reckons the team is getting better after each game and today is another opportunity for them. Informs they are playing the same team as it gives them a good balance. Ends by saying they wanted to bowl first.
Pakistan skipper, Sarfaraz Ahmed, says the wicket looks like a good wicket and they would hope to put runs on the board. States they are not thinking about the semis and for now they are focused on this game, which is an important one for them. Informs they have two changes - Shaheen Afridi and Haris Sohail coming in for Shoaib Malik and Asif Ali.
TOSS - Up goes the coin and it lands in the favor of Pakistan. THEY WILL BAT FIRST!
PITCH REPORT - Wasim Akram says there is a lot of grass on the wicket so it might just play on the captain's mind and make his decision difficult at the toss. He informs the curator did mention there is grass on the surface but it is dry underneath. Ends by saying, it is a crucial game so the captain winning the toss should bat first.
The World Cup has all of a sudden spiced up! We have had completed games in the last few days and to top that, we have witnessed some exciting matches. Another one can be expected here today as Pakistan and South Africa lock horns at Lord's. A must-win game for both the teams as the two can't afford any more slip-ups. The two sides have their back to the walls and that could probably get the best out of them. Let us hope that is the case. Stay tuned for the toss and teams in a while. Welcome to the coverage.