19.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.
Live Score
19.5 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, steered through point for a single.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to cover.
19.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot. Short of a length outside off, Babar cuts it through point and the ball races away!
19.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, defended from the crease.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, Babar drives this straight back. Ngidi sticks out his right hand and deflects it towards mid on. The ball flies past Imam who ducks for cover and falls down. Azam wants the single but seeing Imam spread-eagled on the floor, runs back. Tahir comes in from mid on to his left and fires a throw to the keeper but Babar gets back.
18.6 overs (1 Run) A touch short, placed in front of point for a run.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Extremely full, almost a yorker, dug out back to the bowler.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Plenty of loop on this one, Babar drives this back to the bowler.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Goes back and works this through square leg for a single.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Defends this one back to the bowler.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, pushed to the leg side.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length around off, well blocked out.
17.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, solidly blocked out.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, flicked through mid-wicket but straight to the fielder.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Waits for the ball to come to him and steers it towards third man for a single.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed towards point.
Lungi Ngidi is back on. 3-0-25-0 so far.
16.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads for a single.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully blocked out.
16.4 overs (0 Run) The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, Imam looks to defend but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads.
16.2 overs (0 Run) The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, pushed straight to cover.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, steered towards third man for one.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched straight to point.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot. Full on middle, Imam flicks this through mid-wicket and beats mid on running to his left.
15.3 overs (1 Run) The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. One run added to the total.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, dabbed to third man for a single.