World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:23 June 2019 16:34 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Pakistan vs South Africa from Lord's, London. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

SA vs PAK Latest Score

19.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.

19.5 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, steered through point for a single.

19.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to cover.

19.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot. Short of a length outside off, Babar cuts it through point and the ball races away! PAK vs SA: Match 30: Babar Azam hits Lungi Ngidi for a 4! Pakistan 96/1 (19.3 Ov). CRR: 4.92

19.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, defended from the crease.

19.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, Babar drives this straight back. Ngidi sticks out his right hand and deflects it towards mid on. The ball flies past Imam who ducks for cover and falls down. Azam wants the single but seeing Imam spread-eagled on the floor, runs back. Tahir comes in from mid on to his left and fires a throw to the keeper but Babar gets back.

18.6 overs (1 Run) A touch short, placed in front of point for a run.

18.5 overs (0 Run) Extremely full, almost a yorker, dug out back to the bowler.

18.4 overs (0 Run) Plenty of loop on this one, Babar drives this back to the bowler.

18.3 overs (1 Run) Goes back and works this through square leg for a single.

18.2 overs (0 Run) Defends this one back to the bowler.

18.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, pushed to the leg side.

17.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length around off, well blocked out.

17.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.

17.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, solidly blocked out.

17.3 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, flicked through mid-wicket but straight to the fielder.

17.2 overs (1 Run) Waits for the ball to come to him and steers it towards third man for a single.

17.1 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed towards point.

Lungi Ngidi is back on. 3-0-25-0 so far.

16.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads for a single.

16.5 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully blocked out.

16.4 overs (0 Run) The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.

16.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, Imam looks to defend but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads.

16.2 overs (0 Run) The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.

16.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, pushed straight to cover.

15.6 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, steered towards third man for one.

15.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched straight to point.

15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot. Full on middle, Imam flicks this through mid-wicket and beats mid on running to his left. PAK vs SA: Match 30: Imam-ul-Haq hits Chris Morris for a 4! Pakistan 87/1 (15.4 Ov). CRR: 5.55

15.3 overs (1 Run) The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. One run added to the total.

15.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.

15.1 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, dabbed to third man for a single.

Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Lord's, London Lord's, London World Cup 2019 Pakistan vs South Africa, Match 30
