14.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
Babar Azam walks in at number 3, replacing Zaman.
14.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught at slip! Imran Tahir is off on a celebratory run and South Africa have their first wicket.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Pushes this towards point for a quick run.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Imam looks to run it down to third man but misses.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, driven through the covers for a single.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! MAGNIFICENT! Tahir is welcomed in style. Full and outside off, Zaman leans and drives it through the covers for a boundary!
Imran Tahir into the attack now.
What is happening? We are going to have a 7th ball in the over. Umpire Wilson was walking towards square leg but he looked at the giant screen and then returned. The official scorer seems to have missed a ball and the umpires are not cross-checking. Imran Tahir was coming in to bowl but he will have to wait for a ball. Full and around off, Imam leans and defends it back to the bowler.
13.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman defends it from within the crease. They pick up a single.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, on a length, Fakhar looks to pull but misses.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Zaman looks to punch it through the off side but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads. Not far from the stumps.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, dabbed to third man for a single.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, on a length, Imam plays inside the line but the ball moves away and beats the outside edge.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven towards mid on.
12.6 overs (1 Run) A short ball, around middle, Imam swivels and pulls it through square leg for one.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Zaman pushes it towards mid off, takes the fielder on and completes a quick single. Direct hit at the bowler's end might have made things interesting.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Good stop. On a length outside off, FZ punches it through point where Aiden Markram throws himself to his left to stop the ball.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Fakhar plays a loose drive but at the last moment, it swing away and beats the outside edge.
12.2 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, dabbed behind point for a couple again.
12.1 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off, Zaman drives it through the covers where Morris misfields and concedes two. Should have been a dot.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
11.5 overs (1 Run) In the air... safe! Zaman is leading a charmed life. Outside off, Fakhar looks to push but gets a thick outside edge, which flies behind point. A single taken.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched straight to cover.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SMASH! Insult to injury! A short ball again, around off, Zaman swivels once more and pulls it behind square leg for a boundary!
11.2 overs (0 Run) SAFE! Tahir has taken the catch but then put it down. A short ball, around off, Zaman swivels and pulls it towards deep mid-wicket. Imran Tahir runs to his right and claims the catch. But the batsman is going nowhere. Even the bowler is not sure. The umpires get together and refer it upstairs. Replays show that the ball goes into the palm but then touches the ground. Lucky escape for Fakhar.
That is a stunning catch! Or is it? Imran Tahir is claiming a catch at deep mid-wicket and is celebrating but Morris himself is not sure. The Proteas are running towards Tahir who is already into his 1000 m marathon but Morris looks bemused. The batsman is going nowhere and the umpires get together and refer it upstairs. The soft signal is NOT OUT. Here come the replays. Looks like Tahir has taken it but then dropped it.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, dabbed to third man for a single.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Around off, solidly defended.
10.5 overs (0 Run) This one angles in and then continues to go in, FZ looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, angling in and then swinging away, Fakhar plays a loose-looking cover drive and is beaten.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Imam drives this down the ground. Rabada makes a lovely diving stop to his right from mid on. Just a single.
10.2 overs (0 Run) A length ball, down the leg side, Imam looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads.
Something distracting Imam. Someone is coolly walking in front of the sightscreen, talking on his cellular phone, totally oblivious of what is going on around him. They all wait till the gentleman goes by.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Nothing much on the Free Hit. It is a slower ball, on a length, outside off, Zaman swings very early and mistimes it high in the air. Rabada runs back from mid on but the ball is just out of reach. A single taken.
FREE HIT TIME!
10.1 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! Phehlukwayo starts his spell by overstepping. The foot is on the line when the ball is delivered. Full on middle, Fakhar drives this down the ground.