9.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! Shorter and on middle, Imam hops and works it to mid-wicket. Just three from the over and 4 from the last two. Still Pakistan have dominated the first 10. They are 58 for no loss after it.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Another edgy run! Length around off, Zaman pushes hard at it. The ball goes off the outer half down to third man for one.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller this time does Morris and it is outside off, Imam looks to drive it through the off side but it goes off the outside edge down to third man for one.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on middle, Zaman works it through square leg and gets to the other end.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Hits the length hard again on off, Zaman lunges and keeps it out.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Slightly fuller and on off, Zaman pushes it to mid off.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Rabada does end it very well! He goes slightly fuller this time around off, it moves away a little. Imam plays inside the line and gets beaten.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length again, Imam works it to mid-wicket. Just the single from the over so far. Needs to end it well here.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on middle, Zaman nudges it around the corner and takes one.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! A premeditated shot by Zaman. He expected a length ball and got one. Clears his front leg and looks to heave it on the leg side but misses.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Zaman defends it onto the ground.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Excellent ball! A yorker right on middle, actually it is a low full toss. Zaman gets his bat down quickly and jams it out.
7.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! 8 from Morris' first! Back of a length on off, Imam keeps it out.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Between the keeper and Amla who is standing at a widish second slip position. Length and around off, Imam pushes hard at it. He ends up playing inside the line. The ball goes off the outside edge and down to the third man fence.
7.4 overs (0 Run) A straighter line this time, Imam hops and works it to mid-wicket.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Slightly behind a fuller length on off, Imam pushes it to mid off.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Imam goes back and guides it to point.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Welcome into the attack, Morris! The 50 is up for Pakistan. They could not have asked for a better start after electing to bat. Morris starts with a full ball on off, Imam just puts bat to ball, uses the pace of the bowler and hits it through mid off for a boundary.
Chris Morris is into the attack.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Good finish to the over this time! On a length and around off, blocked. Just the two from the over. South Africa need a few more of such overs.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Short and on the body, this is quick! Zaman looks to pull but is a touch late on the shot. The ball hits him on the body.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and angles this across the batter, Imam looks to defend but the ball goes off the outside edge down to third man for one.
6.3 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side and around the pads, it is worked to mid-wicket.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Imam keeps it out.
6.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side and it has been wided.
6.1 overs (0 Run) A huge shout but the umpire turns it down! Pitched outside leg! Good ball though. This lands and then moves away. Beats the outside edge of Imam's bat and hits him on the pads. Rabada makes a huge appeal but the umpire is unmoved. Hawk Eye confirms it pitched outside leg.
5.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot that is! Outrageous! This is slightly short and around off, this is angled into the batsman. Zaman heaves it, right off the middle and it goes over the mid-wicket fence. First of the game. Once again the last ball spoils the over.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Lands it on a length and attacks the off pole, Zaman again keeps it out off the front foot.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Slightly fuller and on middle, Zaman pushes it to mid on.
5.3 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side and outside off, Zaman mistimes his shot towards covers.
5.2 overs (1 Run) That has been drilled! On the fuller side and outside off. It is crunched to the man at cover-point. Miller there does not stop it cleanly and a run is conceded.
Excellent crowd support for Pakistan in spite of their last loss against India and that shows their genuine fans just love them and support them no matter what!!!
5.1 overs (2 Runs) Good running! Brilliant running! This is just outside off, Imam guides it past point and down towards third man. They take on, Imam rushes for the second and completes it.