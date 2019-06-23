29.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Markram breaks the stand which was looking really promising! He provides the vital breakthrough. He is probably the last bowler who I thought would take a wicket for South Africa today. He bowls this extremely full around off, it pitches and straightens. Hafeez picks the wrong ball to sweep. He misses and gets hit on the pads. An appeal follows and the umpire raises the finger. Azam and Hafeez do have a chat but then the 15 seconds are up and Hafeez has to continue the long walk back. Good he did not review as Hawk Eye shows three reds. South Africa continue to take timely wickets.
29.5 overs (0 Run) Hafeez dances down the track and looks to hit it through the off side but can't beat cover.
29.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Hafeez looks to sweep but misses.
29.4 overs (1 Run) Another single! This is fired on the pads, Azam works it through mid-wicket.
29.3 overs (1 Run) Hafeez plays it towards cover-point against the turn for one.
29.2 overs (1 Run) This is fired on the pads, it is worked through square leg for one.
29.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Azam looks to hit it too hard but ends up chopping it to cover.
28.6 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side, Hafeez pushes it back to the bowler. Just the single from the over. So once again, after a few expensive overs after the wicket, South Africa are managing to pull things back.
28.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot! This is on off, stays down a little, Hafeez gets his bat down in time and keeps it out.
28.4 overs (0 Run) Another back of a length ball on off, Hafeez once again plays it to point.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Hafeez guides it to point.
28.2 overs (0 Run) Howzzat? The answer to that question is not out! This is angled into the batter, Hafeez looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads. Andile appeals but the umpire shakes his head. Too high and also seems like it would slip down the leg side.
Andile Phehlukwayo is back!
28.1 overs (1 Run) Good length and on off, this is guided down to third man for one.
27.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads once again and Azam works it through square leg for one. So a tidy start from Markram.
27.5 overs (1 Run) A single now as Hafeez works it through mid-wicket for one.
27.4 overs (0 Run) Good fielding! This is worked to the right of Andile at backward square leg. He slips initially but then throws himself onto the ground and stops it.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Fires it outside off, Hafeez looks to cut but is beaten by the pace on the delivery.
27.2 overs (0 Run) Gives it air on off, Hafeez hits it back to the bowler.
27.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, this is guided to point.
This is a bit bizarre. The music is being played at a very high volume in the stands. Hafeez complains to the umpires who request the musicians to turn the volume down.
Aiden Markram is on now! 6th bowler used by South Africa today.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Googly on off, Azam defends it out. Back-to-back good overs for South Africa.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, this is hit to covers.
26.4 overs (1 Run) Hafeez now eases it down to long on for one.
26.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, Azam pushes it past the diving bowler and down to mid on for one.
26.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is kept out.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on middle, Hafeez looks to drive it with a straight bat but it goes off the inner half to mid-wicket.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Hafeez guides it to point. A good over by Andile. Just the one from it.
25.5 overs (0 Run) This is on the pads, Hafeez looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. The ball rolls to the left of de Kock who moves there and stops it.
25.4 overs (1 Run) On a length on off, Azam pushes it through covers and a single is taken.
25.3 overs (0 Run) Another one outside off, this comes back in sharply. Azam manages to keep it out in the end.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Babar slaps it hard but straight to point.
25.1 overs (0 Run) Good length around off, Azam guides it to close to the keeper who dives to his right and takes it on the bounce.