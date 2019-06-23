24.6 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! That is going over! South Africa lose their review! Good decision by the umpire! This is bowled slower on middle, Hafeez looks to slog sweep again but misses. It hits him on the stomach area. Tahir is pleading but the umpire shakes his head. The leggie wants it to be reviewed. Faf does so. Replays roll in and they show it to be going over.
24.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just over the ropes! Almost a replica there of how he got out to Finch. A full toss on middle, Hafeez, like he did against Australia, brings out the slog sweep. He hits it towards deep square leg and clears the leaping Ngidi there. He would have surely had his heart in his mouth for a second.
24.4 overs (0 Run) The slider on off, Hafeez looks to hit it on the off side but it goes off the inner half towards the bowler.
24.3 overs (0 Run) On the pads, this is worked to mid-wicket.
24.2 overs (2 Runs) Slightly shorter and outside off, Hafeez guides it through point and the batters take two.
24.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, Hafeez keeps it out.
23.6 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Azam keeps it out. Another good over for Pakistan.
23.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fortunate boundary but that is a poor, poor ball! Short and wide outside off, asking to be hit. Azam goes back and throws his bat at it. The ball goes off the outside edge and down to the third man fence.
23.4 overs (1 Run) This is angled into the batsman, Hafeez works it down to fine leg for one.
23.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and outside off, this is hit down to third man for another single. Runs coming easily after the fall of the wicket.
23.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads again, Azam looks to flick but misses. Wided.
23.2 overs (3 Runs) Three runs! On the pads, easy for Hafeez. He works it through mid-wicket. Ngidi makes a lot of ground to his left and saves a run for his side.
23.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Azam hits it down to third man for one.
Andile Phehlukwayo is back into the attack.
22.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple to end! Hafeez strokes it through covers, away from the sweeper for two. 6 from the over. It could have easily had a wicket in it.
22.5 overs (1 Run) Another single as Azam eases it down to long off.
22.4 overs (1 Run) The googly on off, Hafeez goes back and pushes it through covers for one.
22.3 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! De Kock is the culprit! That should have been taken! This is flatter and around off, Hafeez goes back and looks to play it late, down towards third man. The ball goes off the outside edge and hits the glove of de Kock who can't hang onto it. A life for Hafeez. He would be eager to make it count.
22.2 overs (1 Run) Gives it a lot of air on middle, Azam looks to drive but it goes off the outer half through covers for one.
22.1 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on off, this is hit through covers for one.
21.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is even better! WOW! Delightful stuff from Azam. Ngidi goes fuller this time, Azam shows he can hit boundaries off the front foot too. He just times it past mid on and the ball races away to the fence. Ngidi has not had a good day till now. 10 from this over and he has gone for 41 in his 6 overs.
21.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball and put away! This is bowled halfway down the wicket, it does not bounce at the height Ngidi would have wanted it to. Azam goes back and pulls it with ease through mid-wicket for a boundary.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Lands it on a length once again and it is defended to point.
21.3 overs (1 Run) A little too straight again, Hafeez works it through square leg and takes one. The 100 is up.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Slightly fuller and this one tails back in. Azam works it to mid-wicket where Rassie makes a good stop diving to his left.
21.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, this is guided down to third man for one.
20.6 overs (0 Run) On the middle pole and the batter keeps it out. Another successful over from Tahir comes to an end.
20.5 overs (0 Run) Hafeez dances down the track, Tahir spots that and shortens his length. Hafeez adjusts and pushes it to covers.
20.4 overs (0 Run) On off, this is blocked.
Mohammad Hafeez is the new batsman in.
20.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! WHAT A CATCH THAT IS! An absolute stunner from Imran Tahir. It is still difficult to believe this guy is a 40-year old. There, he showed reflexes of an 18 year old. Absolutely magnificent. With that piece of brilliance, he has also become South Africa's highest wicket taker in World Cups. Tahir floats this up around off, Imam sees the flight and comes down the track, he hits it firmly to the right of the bowler. Tahir reacts quickly, gets down, stretches one hand to his right and the ball sticks. Imam can't believe it and Tahir is off on his celebratory run. Second for Tahir, he has brought South Africa back into the game.
20.2 overs (1 Run) A leg spinner and on middle, Azam hits it with the turn through covers for one.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Good stop! Saves a run! Flatter and on middle, this is pushed to the left of Miller at mid-wicket. He moves there quickly, dives and stops it.