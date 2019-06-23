39.6 overs (0 Run) A cutter outside off, Sohail looks to guide it towards third man but misses. He is distraught with himself.
39.5 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, Babar punches it towards mid off. The ball goes off the toe end of the bat and the batsmen get a quick single.
39.4 overs (1 Run) Played to the point region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.
39.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, pushed straight to cover.
39.2 overs (1 Run) A short ball, down the leg side, pulled behind square leg for a single.
39.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Slips this down the leg side, Babar misses his flick.
39.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Babar looks to cut but gets a bottom edge past the stumps.
Andile Phehlukwayo is back on. 5-0-22-0 so far.
38.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side.
38.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through mid off for a run.
38.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Down the leg side, Azam looks to flick but misses.
38.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, defended from the crease.
38.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through mid off for a single.
38.2 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, worked straight to square leg.
38.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A hat-trick of boundaries for Pakistan! Tossed up outside off, Sohail reaches out and drives it over covers for a boundary!
37.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full and down the leg side, Azam tickles it behind square leg and the ball races away! 11 from the over.
37.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! On a length outside off, Azam waits for the ball to come to him and dabs it to the third man fence!
37.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, extra bounce, Azam looks to cut but misses.
37.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Sohail pushes at it but gets a thick outside edge. The ball is high in the air but does not carry to third man. A single taken.
37.2 overs (1 Run) The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single.
Ha ha! Morris was steaming in but Babar was not ready. Morris jokingly comes running in and threatens to throw the ball at Babar. The crowd likes that.
37.1 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, pushed through point for a single.
36.6 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to cover.
36.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. They pick up a single.
36.4 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, punched back to the bowler.
36.3 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a run.
36.2 overs (1 Run) The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. The batsmen have run through for a single. 50-RUN STAND IS UP.
36.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, the googly, Azam looks to work it to the leg side but is squared up. The ball goes off the pads past the keeper towards third man. A leg bye taken.
Imran Tahir is back on. 7-0-26-2 so far.
35.6 overs (0 Run) A short ball, at rib height, Sohail looks to tuck it down but is hit on the arm.
35.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Outstanding placement! Full and outside off, similar to the previous ball but this time Haris makes no mistake. He just angles his bat slightly and guides it behind point. Third man starts to run to his left but no use.
35.4 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, played straight to point.
35.3 overs (1 Run) Dropped short, pulled through mid-wicket for one.
35.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through the covers for a run.
35.1 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR BABAR AZAM! His 14th in ODIs, second this World Cup. He needs to bat through for Pakistan to get to a challenging total. Gets there with a punch through the covers for a single.