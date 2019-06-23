 
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:23 June 2019 17:40 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Pakistan vs South Africa from Lord's, London. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

34.6 overs (1 Run) A length ball on the pads, tucked towards mid-wicket for one more. 13 from the over, Rabada's figures read 8-0-47-0.

34.5 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, solidly blocked.

34.4 overs (1 Run) Flicks this away for a single.

34.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SMOKED! Oh yeah. Sohail is in for some acceleration here. He anticipates the short delivery and moves down the leg side well in advance. With the room created, he then slashes it over point and the ball goes all the away! PAK vs SA: Match 30: It's a SIX! Haris Sohail hits Kagiso Rabada. Pakistan 182/3 (34.3 Ov). CRR: 5.27

Short leg in now.

34.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot. Bad ball though. With mid on up, Rabada pitches this very full and Haris calmly drives this straight back, beating mid on who was standing a bit wide as well. PAK vs SA: Match 30: Haris Sohail hits Kagiso Rabada for a 4! Pakistan 176/3 (34.2 Ov). CRR: 5.12

34.1 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, helped fine for a single.

33.6 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, helped through square leg for a run.

33.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! No stopping this one! Full and down the leg side, Babar tickles this past short fine leg. Kagiso Rabada gives it a chase once again but the ball is running down the hill. He puts in a despairing prematured dive but to no avail. PAK vs SA: Match 30: Babar Azam hits Aiden Markram for a 4! Pakistan 170/3 (33.5 Ov). CRR: 5.02

33.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, pushed through mid on for a single.

33.3 overs (3 Runs) Lucky. Full and straight, Azam attempts another paddle and is gone for all money but luckily for him, the ball hits the inside edge and then goes onto the pads. Deflects past Kagiso Rabada at short fine leg who runs after it and slides near the fine leg fence to stop the ball. Three runs taken.

33.2 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, Babar paddles this straight to short fine leg.

33.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, nicely tossed up, driven sweetly but straight to short extra cover.

32.6 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, tucked uppishly through square leg for a single.

32.5 overs (0 Run) Lovely bowling. Full and outside off, Babar looks to drive but the ball straightens a touch and then moves away slightly after pitching, which is the reason for the play and a miss.

32.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, defended from the crease.

32.3 overs (1 Run) Another short ball, Haris gets caught in a tangle and awkwardly fends it to the leg side. A quick single taken even as Duminy comes running in from short mid-wicket and has a shy at the striker's end. Babar is safely in.

32.2 overs (0 Run) A short ball, around middle and leg, ducked under.

32.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! MAJESTIC! Did that have a Saeed Anwar touch to it? Perhaps. On a length outside off, Sohail comes half forward and just punches it on the up through the covers. The ball races away! Sohail moves to 10 from 5 balls. PAK vs SA: Match 30: Haris Sohail hits Kagiso Rabada for a 4! Pakistan 160/3 (32.1 Ov). CRR: 4.97

DRINKS BREAK. The game is in the balance right now. Pakistan got off to a terrific start but the three wickets have pegged them back. However, the run rate is pretty decent and if a set batsman stays till the end, they can still get to 275.

31.6 overs (1 Run) Punches this off the back foot for one more.

31.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. The batsmen have run through for a single.

31.4 overs (3 Runs) Landed outside off, Sohail goes back and steers this behind point. Phehlukwayo gives it a chase from backward point and gets to the ball. Three runs taken.

31.3 overs (1 Run) Dropped short, pulled away for a single.

31.2 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.

31.1 overs (1 Run) Full and down the leg side, flicked through mid-wicket for a single. 150 UP FOR PAKISTAN. How much can they add in the remaining 19 overs? Is 275 a possibility?

30.6 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, tucked through square leg for a single.

30.5 overs (3 Runs) Full and around off, Azam works it wide of mid on. Lungi Ngidi jogs after it and the batsmen complete three.

30.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to point.

30.3 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, Azam looks to guide it towards third man but is too close to the ball. Gets a bottom edge which just misses the off stump.

30.2 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off, hit sweetly through the covers for a couple.

30.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.

