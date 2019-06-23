 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score, Over 41 to 45 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:23 June 2019 18:26 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Pakistan vs South Africa from Lord's, London. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score, Over 41 to 45 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
SA vs PAK Latest Score

44.6 overs (0 Run) Short and slower on off, Imad pulls it but straight to mid-wicket. A RARE DOT! Still a productive over for Pakistan.

44.5 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.

44.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! EDGY! Pakistan won't care! Length and outside off, HS swings but gets an outside edge. Duminy at third man runs to his right, dives but only pushes the ball back onto the ropes. PAK vs SA: Match 30: Haris Sohail hits Chris Morris for a 4! Pakistan 265/4 (44.4 Ov). CRR: 5.93

44.3 overs (2 Runs) In the air... just out of the reach! Morris bowls a slower one outside off, Haris ends up slicing it towards cover. Tahir in the deep runs to his left and Ngidi from covers runs back. The former has a better chance to take it, he strecthes both his hands out but can't get to it. The ball them rolls towards the fence but Ngidi pulls it back in. Two taken.

44.2 overs (0 Run) A fine yorker, right at the base of the stumps, Haris can do nothing more than dig it back to the bowler.

44.1 overs (1 Run) Full and around middle, Imad flicks it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.

43.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not off the middle but Sohail gets the desired result. Another slower one which is fuller in length. Haris looks to slog it but it goes off the inner half through mid-wicket. It is away from the fielder in the deep and it races to the fence. 16 from this over and 29 from the last two. PAK vs SA: Match 30: Haris Sohail hits Andile Phehlukwayo for a 4! Pakistan 258/4 (44.0 Ov). CRR: 5.86

43.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Over the fielder! That has been misjudged horribly! Everything going wrong for South Africa at the moment. Phehlukwayo bowls it fuller and outside off, Sohail smashes it flat towards long off. Duminy there runs in but then realizes that the ball is going over him. Too late and it carries over the ropes. 250 up for Pakistan. PAK vs SA: Match 30: It's a SIX! Haris Sohail hits Andile Phehlukwayo. Pakistan 254/4 (43.5 Ov). CRR: 5.79

43.4 overs (1 Run) Slower one this time and it is fuller on off, Imad whips it through square leg for one.

43.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Straightaway goes for it and bags a boundary! Dances down the track and also makes room. Phehlukwayo lands it on a length and Imad crunches it through extra cover for a boundary. PAK vs SA: Match 30: Imad Wasim hits Andile Phehlukwayo for a 4! Pakistan 247/4 (43.3 Ov). CRR: 5.67

43.2 overs (1 Run) Goes full and on off, Haris smashes it down to long off for one. Gives the strike to Imad who will face his first ball now.

43.1 overs (0 Run) Just short! Slightly short and outside off, Haris creams it but the ball goes on the bounce to point.

42.6 overs (1 Run) A direct hit and Sohail was a goner! This is bowled on the body of Haris who works it to the left of the bowler and takes off. Morris runs to the ball, slides, picks it up and then has a shy at his end but misses. 13 from the over. A huge one for Pakistan.

42.4 overs (0 Run) A good bumper and Haris ducks under it.

42.3 overs (2 Runs) Two now! 8 from the first three balls. A full toss on off, Sohail hits it through covers and takes two.

42.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Poor bowling! Drifts it on the pads, Sohail looks to flick but misses. The ball brushes the pads and goes down to the fine leg fence.

42.1 overs (2 Runs) Good fielding! Once again Haris plays this delivery outside off late towards third man. Ngidi there runs to his right, slides and pushes it back in. Two taken.

Chris Morris returns. 7-0-44-0 so far.

41.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over! Short around off, Sohail guides it down to third man for one. A wicket-taking over comes to an end.

41.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Sohail guides it to point. The fielder fumbles but no runs taken.

41.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deft! Lovely shot! This is on a length and around off, Sohail plays it very late, he manages to guide it very fine on the off side and third man has no chance. Sohail is playing a gem here. PAK vs SA: Match 30: Haris Sohail hits Andile Phehlukwayo for a 4! Pakistan 228/4 (41.4 Ov). CRR: 5.47

41.3 overs (0 Run) A dot! Short and outside off, Haris throws his bat at it but misses.

Imad Wasim walks out to bat next.

41.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Azam holes out! Phehlukwayo gets the big fish! Once again Azam does not convert his fifty. End of the stand that was looking very threatening. Andile goes full and outside off, Azam looks to go inside out but ends up hitting it a little too squarer than he would have liked. It goes straight to Ngidi at sweeper cover who makes no mistake. South Africa need to keep taking wickets if they are to stem the run flow here. PAK vs SA: Match 30: WICKET! Babar Azam c Lungi Ngidi b Andile Phehlukwayo 69 (80b, 7x4, 0x6). पाकिस्तान 224/4 (41.2 Ov). CRR: 5.41

41.1 overs (2 Runs) In the air... safe! Azam comes down the track and looks to go big on this slower one. Does not time it that right but clears mid off and the batters take two.

40.6 overs (1 Run) Another single as Azam pushes it through covers. End of Tahir's 10. Good day for him with the ball. 10-0-41-2 are his figures.

40.5 overs (1 Run) Haris played that late! He clears his front leg early and hence, Tahir fires it on the stumps. Sohail then pushes it through covers at the very end for one.

40.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball on off, Babar strokes it with the turn through covers for one.

40.3 overs (0 Run) On the off pole, Azam lunges and defends it onto the ground.

40.2 overs (1 Run) Gives it air on middle, Sohail works it through mid-wicket for one.

40.1 overs (1 Run) The googly outside off, Azam guides it through point and takes one.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Lord's, London Lord's, London World Cup 2019 Pakistan vs South Africa, Match 30
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
World Cup 2019, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
World Cup 2019, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.