44.6 overs (0 Run) Short and slower on off, Imad pulls it but straight to mid-wicket. A RARE DOT! Still a productive over for Pakistan.
44.5 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
44.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! EDGY! Pakistan won't care! Length and outside off, HS swings but gets an outside edge. Duminy at third man runs to his right, dives but only pushes the ball back onto the ropes.
44.3 overs (2 Runs) In the air... just out of the reach! Morris bowls a slower one outside off, Haris ends up slicing it towards cover. Tahir in the deep runs to his left and Ngidi from covers runs back. The former has a better chance to take it, he strecthes both his hands out but can't get to it. The ball them rolls towards the fence but Ngidi pulls it back in. Two taken.
44.2 overs (0 Run) A fine yorker, right at the base of the stumps, Haris can do nothing more than dig it back to the bowler.
44.1 overs (1 Run) Full and around middle, Imad flicks it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
43.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not off the middle but Sohail gets the desired result. Another slower one which is fuller in length. Haris looks to slog it but it goes off the inner half through mid-wicket. It is away from the fielder in the deep and it races to the fence. 16 from this over and 29 from the last two.
43.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Over the fielder! That has been misjudged horribly! Everything going wrong for South Africa at the moment. Phehlukwayo bowls it fuller and outside off, Sohail smashes it flat towards long off. Duminy there runs in but then realizes that the ball is going over him. Too late and it carries over the ropes. 250 up for Pakistan.
43.4 overs (1 Run) Slower one this time and it is fuller on off, Imad whips it through square leg for one.
43.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Straightaway goes for it and bags a boundary! Dances down the track and also makes room. Phehlukwayo lands it on a length and Imad crunches it through extra cover for a boundary.
43.2 overs (1 Run) Goes full and on off, Haris smashes it down to long off for one. Gives the strike to Imad who will face his first ball now.
43.1 overs (0 Run) Just short! Slightly short and outside off, Haris creams it but the ball goes on the bounce to point.
42.6 overs (1 Run) A direct hit and Sohail was a goner! This is bowled on the body of Haris who works it to the left of the bowler and takes off. Morris runs to the ball, slides, picks it up and then has a shy at his end but misses. 13 from the over. A huge one for Pakistan.
42.4 overs (0 Run) A good bumper and Haris ducks under it.
42.3 overs (2 Runs) Two now! 8 from the first three balls. A full toss on off, Sohail hits it through covers and takes two.
42.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Poor bowling! Drifts it on the pads, Sohail looks to flick but misses. The ball brushes the pads and goes down to the fine leg fence.
42.1 overs (2 Runs) Good fielding! Once again Haris plays this delivery outside off late towards third man. Ngidi there runs to his right, slides and pushes it back in. Two taken.
Chris Morris returns. 7-0-44-0 so far.
41.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over! Short around off, Sohail guides it down to third man for one. A wicket-taking over comes to an end.
41.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Sohail guides it to point. The fielder fumbles but no runs taken.
41.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deft! Lovely shot! This is on a length and around off, Sohail plays it very late, he manages to guide it very fine on the off side and third man has no chance. Sohail is playing a gem here.
41.3 overs (0 Run) A dot! Short and outside off, Haris throws his bat at it but misses.
Imad Wasim walks out to bat next.
41.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Azam holes out! Phehlukwayo gets the big fish! Once again Azam does not convert his fifty. End of the stand that was looking very threatening. Andile goes full and outside off, Azam looks to go inside out but ends up hitting it a little too squarer than he would have liked. It goes straight to Ngidi at sweeper cover who makes no mistake. South Africa need to keep taking wickets if they are to stem the run flow here.
41.1 overs (2 Runs) In the air... safe! Azam comes down the track and looks to go big on this slower one. Does not time it that right but clears mid off and the batters take two.
40.6 overs (1 Run) Another single as Azam pushes it through covers. End of Tahir's 10. Good day for him with the ball. 10-0-41-2 are his figures.
40.5 overs (1 Run) Haris played that late! He clears his front leg early and hence, Tahir fires it on the stumps. Sohail then pushes it through covers at the very end for one.
40.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball on off, Babar strokes it with the turn through covers for one.
40.3 overs (0 Run) On the off pole, Azam lunges and defends it onto the ground.
40.2 overs (1 Run) Gives it air on middle, Sohail works it through mid-wicket for one.
40.1 overs (1 Run) The googly outside off, Azam guides it through point and takes one.