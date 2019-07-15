 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup Final: Gautam Gambhir Calls ICC Rule "Ridiculous", Rohit Sharma Calls For Review

Updated: 15 July 2019 13:53 IST

England were named World Cup 2019 champions for hitting more boundaries after their final with New Zealand, as well as the Super Over, ended in ties.

World Cup Final: Gautam Gambhir Calls ICC Rule "Ridiculous", Rohit Sharma Calls For Review
England won their maiden World Cup title after defeating New Zealand in final. © AFP

England, under the captaincy of Eoin Morgan, were crowned champions for the first time in a 50-over World Cup, thanks to a superior boundary count rule set by the International Cricket Council (ICC). India vice-captain Rohit Sharma and former batsmen Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh were among many who criticised the ICC's rule. After complete sessions of 50-over a side, England and New Zealand were tied at 241 and the match went into a Super Over. The Super Over saw both the teams having scored 15 runs each, following which the ICC rule gave an advantage to England.

Gambhir, who starred in India's World Cup victory in 2011, called the rule "ridiculous" and opined that both the teams emerged as winners in the end.

"Don't understand how the game of such proportions, the #CWC19Final, is finally decided on who scored the most boundaries. A ridiculous rule @ICC. Should have been a tie. I want to congratulate both @BLACKCAPS & @englandcricket on playing out a nail biting Final. Both winners imo," Gambhir said.

Rohit asked for a revision in the rule, saying: "Some rules in cricket definitely needs a serious look in."

Rohit was the leading run-scorer in the World Cup 2019 with 648 runs in nine matches, including a record five centuries in a single edition of the ICC showpiece event.

The Man Of The Tournament in 2011 edition of the World Cup, Yuvraj Singh was also upset with New Zealand's narrow defeat.

"I don't agree with that rule! But rules are rules congratulations to England on finally winning the World Cup, my heart goes out for the Kiwis they fought till the end. Great game an epic final!!!!," Yuvraj tweeted.

India were knocked out of the World Cup 2019 after an 18-run loss to New Zealand in the rain-affected semi-final in Manchester.

Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Gautam Gambhir Gautam Gambhir Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Yuvraj Singh Yuvraj Singh World Cup 2019 Cricket New Zealand vs England, Final
Highlights
  • England were crowned champions for the first time in a 50-over World Cup
  • Many cricketers criticised ICC's rule that helped England win World Cup
  • Gambhir opined that both the teams emerged as winners in the end
