ICC, Wimbledon Engage In Funny Banter On Twitter Amid Tense Moments

Updated: 15 July 2019 09:33 IST

The official handles of International Cricket Council (ICC) and Wimbledon decided to entertain fans with a hilarious exchange on Twitter.

England won their maiden World Cup title after defeating New Zealand in final. © AFP

England hosted the World Cup 2019 final and Wimbledon men's singles summit clash on the same day, along with British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday. While in formula one fans saw home favourite Lewis Hamilton claim a record sixth title, World Cup 2019 final between England and New Zealand and Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer Wimbledon final saw a number of nail-biting moments. Amid high-voltage action, the official handles of International Cricket Council (ICC) and Wimbledon decided to entertain fans with a hilarious exchange on Twitter. 

"Hello @ICC - how are you coping your end? #Wimbledon #CWC19Final," read a tweet posted on Wimbledon's official handle.

ICC's official handle was quick to respond to the enquiry, and wrote, "Things are a bit hectic here right now, we'll get back to you #CWC19 | #Wimbledon | #CWC1FINAL".

The Wimbledon Men's final between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic went on to be the longest-ever final played so far, with Djokovic defeating Federer 7-6, 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, 13-12 to win his fifth Wimbledon title.

In the Cricket World Cup final, England defeated New Zealand in a thrilling encounter. The match between both these sides did not have a winner after 50-over and a super over. England were announced as the winner as they had hit more boundaries in the match.

ICC continued the thread after the conclusion of the match, asking fans: "Right... Couldn't have been a crazier day for sport in London! What do we suggest people do tomorrow?"

After Eoin Morgan's side finished on 241 all out in pursuit of New Zealand's 241/8, the final came down to a six-ball shootout for each team.

Both sides finished on 15 so England won due to a tie-break rule because they hit more boundaries.

Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Eoin Joseph Gerard Morgan Eoin Morgan World Cup 2019 Cricket International Cricket Council
