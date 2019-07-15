 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

Novak Djokovic Beats Roger Federer To Win Fifth Wimbledon Title In Longest Ever Final

Updated: 15 July 2019 00:12 IST

Novak Djokovic saved two match points as he took his Grand Slam tally to 16, four off Roger Federer's overall record.

Novak Djokovic Beats Roger Federer To Win Fifth Wimbledon Title In Longest Ever Final
Novak Djokovic kept his nerves to win the Wimbledon 2019 final © AFP

Defending champion Novak Djokovic claimed his fifth Wimbledon title on Sunday beating eight-time champion Roger Federer 7-6 (7/5), 1-6, 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 13-12 (7/3) in the longest ever final and settled by an historic tie-break. The 32-year-old Serbian saved two match points as he took his Grand Slam tally to 16, four off Federer's overall record. Djokovic's victory extends to 11 successive Grand Slams won by the big three, himself, Federer and Rafael Nadal. At 4 hours and 57 minutes it was the longest final at Wimbledon.

Stan Wawrinka was the last player outside the trio to win a Grand Slam, the 2016 US Open beating Djokovic.

The last player to win a Grand Slam aged under 30 was Andy Murray, who won the 2016 Wimbledon title aged 29.

More to follow....

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Roger Federer Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic Tennis
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Wimbledon Final, Highlights Tennis Score, Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer: World No.1 Novak Djokovic Beats Roger Federer To Win Wimbledon 2019 Title
Wimbledon Final, Highlights Tennis Score, Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer: World No.1 Novak Djokovic Beats Roger Federer To Win Wimbledon 2019 Title
"Stars Align" As Roger Federer Seeks To Break Novak Djokovic Spell In Wimbledon Final
"Stars Align" As Roger Federer Seeks To Break Novak Djokovic Spell In Wimbledon Final
Wimbledon 2019 Final, Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Wimbledon 2019 Final, Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Boy Reading At Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal Wimbledon Semi-Final Is Twitter
Boy Reading At Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal Wimbledon Semi-Final Is Twitter's Newest Sensation
Roger Federer Downs Rafael Nadal To Set Up Novak Djokovic Duel For Wimbledon Title
Roger Federer Downs Rafael Nadal To Set Up Novak Djokovic Duel For Wimbledon Title
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.