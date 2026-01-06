Venus Williams was beaten in three sets by Magda Linette on Tuesday at the Auckland Classic as the American great gears up to make history at the Australian Open aged 45. Williams showed glimpses of the talent that has brought her seven major singles titles before running out of steam as the 52nd-ranked Linette won 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. Williams received a generous ovation as she left the court and will now head to Hobart for another warm-up event before the first Grand Slam of the year.

The American will play her first Australian Open in five years and will be the oldest woman ever at the Melbourne tournament after being granted a wildcard.

She has played only sporadically in recent years and the match against Poland's Linette was her first competitive singles outing since the US Open in August.

Williams lost in doubles in Auckland on Monday alongside Ukraine's Elina Svitolina.

Against the 33-year-old Linette, Williams sent down four aces in the second set to force a decider.

But Williams, a former world number one now ranked 582, faded in the third set, Linette breaking her serve twice to move into the second round.

Linette lost her two prior matches against Williams but said she was impressed.

"She was really moving well, hitting well, especially when running to the open space," Linette said.

"I had to stay calm, be more solid, not make too many mistakes on my side."

