Australian Open 2026 Final Live Streaming: An era-defining battle unfolds at Melbourne Park as World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz takes on 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in the final of the Australian Open 2026 today. The Spaniard might have gotten the better of the Serbian in the Australian Open last year, but it's the latter who still holds a 5-4 head-to-head lead against the young phenom. Both had similar semi-final battles, engaging in thrilling 5-set encounters with their opponents. While an 'injured' Alcaraz showed incredible grit and fighting mindset to overcome the Alexander Zverev threat, Djokovic emerged triumphant against Jannik Sinner, the defending champion. A victory today takes Djokovic to his 25th Grand Slam title, the most for any player in the history of the game, including both men's and women's singles competitions. Alcaraz, on the other hand, is on the cusp of becoming the youngest player in history to complete the Career Grand Slam, with only the Australian Open title evading him.

When will the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Australian Open 2026 men's singles final match be played?

The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Australian Open 2026 men's singles final match will be played on Friday, 1 February.

Where will the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Australian Open 2026 men's singles final match be played?

The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Australian Open 2026 men's singles final match will be played at Melbourne Park, Melbourne.

What time will the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Australian Open 2026 men's singles final match start?

The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Australian Open 2026 men's singles final match will start after 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Australian Open 2026 men's singles final match?

The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Australian Open 2026 men's singles final match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Australian Open 2026 men's singles final match?

The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Australian Open 2026 men's singles final match will be streamed live on Sony Liv.

(All details as per the information provided by the broadcaster)