The 2026 Australian Open men's final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz is one for the history books. It pits the "King of Melbourne" against the young phenomenon who, with a win on Sunday, could become the youngest player in history to complete a Career Grand Slam. Alcaraz, 22, undoubtedly has age on his side-a factor expected to give him the edge against the 38-year-old Djokovic. However, the Serb managed to outlast 24-year-old Jannik Sinner in Friday's semi-final, proving that mentality can overpower a younger body in a sport as gruelling and demanding as tennis. Alcaraz is equally formidable in this regard; he provided a fine example of his mindset with a thrilling five-set victory over Alexander Zverev in his semi-final, despite carrying what appeared to be an adductor injury.

While both men endured five-set battles to reach the summit clash, there is far more at stake than just a trophy. Regardless of the outcome, several records are set to tumble.

Novak Djokovic: The Quest for 25

At 38, Djokovic is not just playing for another title; he is seeking to stand alone as the most successful Grand Slam player in the history of the sport, male or female.

- A victory would secure Djokovic's 25th Grand Slam title, moving him past Margaret Court (24) for the most major singles titles in history.

- Already the record-holder for Australian Open titles, an 11th victory would further extend his dominance at his most successful venue.

- By defeating Alcaraz, Djokovic would become the oldest man in the Open Era to win the Australian Open, surpassing Ken Rosewall, who won at the age of 37 in 1972.

Carlos Alcaraz: The Youngest Career Grand Slam

For the 22-year-old World No. 1, the 2026 decider represents the "final piece of the puzzle" for his trophy cabinet.

- Having already won Wimbledon, the French Open, and the US Open, Alcaraz is chasing his maiden Australian Open title. If he wins, he will become only the sixth man in the Open Era to complete the Career Grand Slam.

- Alcaraz aims to become the youngest man ever to achieve this feat, eclipsing the record held by his compatriot Rafael Nadal, who completed the set at 24.

- A win would see Alcaraz join Pete Sampras and Rafael Nadal as the only players to be World No. 1 at the time of winning their first Australian Open trophy.

The final is also a rematch of the 2024 Paris Olympic Gold Medal battle, which Djokovic won in two tight tie-breaks. However, Alcaraz won their most recent encounter in the 2025 US Open semi-finals, suggesting the momentum may have shifted.