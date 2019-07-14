 
Wimbledon Final, Live Tennis Score, Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer: Roger Federer Eyes 21st Grand Slam Title, Faces Defending Champion Novak Djokovic

Updated:14 July 2019 17:59 IST

Wimbledon Live Score: Roger Federer has lost all four of the most recent meetings against Novak Djokovic © AFP

Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer believes the "stars have aligned" as he attempts to become the oldest Grand Slam winner of modern times in Sunday's final against Novak Djokovic. The 37-year-old Swiss can clinch a record-extending 21st major if he manages to break free of the world number one's stranglehold. Four-time Wimbledon winner and defending champion Djokovic enjoys a 25-22 edge in career meetings, stretching back 13 years. The Serb has won 14 of their last 20 meetings and eight of the last 10. Federer has lost all four of their most recent meetings at the Slams and it's now seven years since he triumphed over the 32-year-old at the majors. That was 2012 in four sets in a Wimbledon semi-final.

Live Updates Between Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer Wimbledon 2019 Final at Centre Court, All England Club
 

  • 17:59 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Cori Gauff is the Wimbledon 2019 breakthrough star of the tournament!

    The 15-year-old managed to knock out Venus Williams early in the tournament.
  • 17:41 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Here's what panned out yesterday!

    Simona Halep became the first Romanian player ever to win Wimbledon title. She defeated Serena Williams in straight sets. Read here:
  • 17:37 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the men's singles final at Wimbledon 2019. 
    Topics mentioned in this article Roger Federer Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic Tennis
