Now then, the target seems to be a stiff one! Also, the wicket is not that easy to bat on. Australia have an excellent bowling line-up and New Zealand's batting except for Kane Williamson, has not been that great. A cracking chase awaits. Do join us in a while.
Also, a word of praise for New Zealand's fielding! Yes, they did drop a few catches but all of them were not easy chances. If you keep that aside, they did manage to grab a few blinders. Their ground fielding was exceptional and they have easily saved around 10-15 runs in the field.
The New Zealand bowling was excellent to begin with! Boult was excellent with his lines and lengths. Ferguson bowled extremely well, he bowled quick and was intimidating at time. Neesham stuck to his plans of keeping it tight. Even Williamson, who brought himself on as there were two-left handers, was very handy. What New Zealand will be disappointed with is the effort from their frontline spinners. Both Santner and Sodhi went wicketless and were also a touch expensive. They still though will be happy at the end of the innings.
Australia, after winning the toss and opting to bat, got off to the worst possible starts. They lost their best batters, Finch, Smith and Warner within Powerplay 1. Stoinis and Khawaja then did try to steady the ship but the former perished after getting off to a start. Maxwell then did not deliver when his team needed him too. At 92 for 5 and with Australia's batting not that deep, 150 is what everybody felt they would have been bundled out for. That was not the case though as Carey and Khawaja put up a brilliant 100-plus run stand. The former played an extremely fluent innings. He counter-attacked right from the outset and scored a brilliant half ton. He was the mainstay of that partnership and Khawaja played as the perfect foil to him. When the two were batting, it seemed Australia would get past 250. However, once Carey perished, it was time for Khawaja to step on the gas but he failed to do so and Boult's hat-trick in his last over, ensured they fall short of 250.
WHAT A RECOVERY FROM AUSTRALIA! At 92 for 5, if you would have given them 243, they would have taken it with both hands. They have ended up with a total which is more than competitive on this wicket and they have two people to thank, Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey.
49.6 overs (0 Run) A dot on the final ball. Almost another yorker, but this is outside off. Lyon gets across to paddle but misses. Cummins wants a single but Lyon is not aware. Then he turns to look to Cummins but then by that time, Latham has under-armed his throw. Would have been out had he hit but he misses. Boult then tries to come forward and knock the bails off but Lyon gets back in. AUSTRALIA FINISH ON 243/9!
Nathan Lyon is the last man in.
49.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! IT IS A HAT-TRICK! History has been created by Trent Boult. He becomes the first Kiwi to take a hat-trick in an ODI World Cup. What a ball to get the hat-trick. It is an inswinger, not exactly a yorker, but right on the full mark. Behrendorff looks to flick but misses and is hit on the back pad. Boult screams, the umpire takes his time but then raises his finger! Expectantly, Jason takes the review. There is no inside edge and the ball is hitting the pads in line of the stumps and then crashing into middle! Well bowled, Trent Boult!
Jason Behrendorff has been adjudged LBW! But he has taken the review. Looks dead plumb. Hit the pads on the full. Seems to be crashing into the stumps. Yes. Ball Tracker agrees. It is a hat-trick!
Jason Behrendorff comes out to face the hat-trick ball. Can Boult emulate Shami?
49.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! That has gone right under! Forget the boundary, he cannot even stay for more than a ball! Superb bowling by Boult and he is now on a hat-trick. A perfect yorker, right at the base of the stumps, Starc cannot even have the time to hit the ball through the line and the bat comes down late. Boom. Right at the base of middle.
Mitchell Starc comes in at number 9, with 3 balls left. Can he get a boundary or two?
49.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED AROUND HIS LEGS! Khawaja has been playing fine shots all through the day but this time he is beaten. Full and straight at the pads, Usman gets across and looks to help it fine but misses. The ball hits the leg stump. End of a fine, fine knock by Uzzie. Cannot say whether it is match-winning but has certainly given Australia something to bowl at.
49.2 overs (1 Run) Backs away down the leg side, Boult follows him, Cummins ekes it wide of mid on but is just a run.
49.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, pushed down to long off for just a single.
48.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! THUNDEROUS! Cummins gets a boundary at last. And in some fashion. A length ball outside off, slightly slower in pace, Cummins picks that, backs away a touch and crashes it over cover for a boundary! Ferguson is done for the day - 10-0-49-2.
48.5 overs (2 Runs) A full toss outside off, played over point for a couple.
48.4 overs (1 Run) A short ball, down the leg side, Usman pulls it towards long leg for just a run.
48.3 overs (0 Run) A short ball, on middle, Khawaja looks to pull but misses.
48.2 overs (1 Run) Very full and wide outside off, Cummins reaches out and squeezes it through point for a run.
48.1 overs (1 Run) Full and around middle and leg, pushed through mid on for a single.
47.6 overs (2 Runs) Clever from Cummins and well done by Lockie Ferguson. A length ball outside off, Pat backs away and ramps it over the vacant slip cordon. The ball nearly trickles away to the fence but Ferguson quickly gets to his left from third man, slides and stops the ball. Two runs taken. They check for the boundary but replays show that he is fine.
47.5 overs (1 Run) Flicks this behind square leg for a single.
47.4 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, Khawaja looks to play the upper cut but misses.
47.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Off the inside edge! A yorker, around leg, Khawaja looks to dig it out but the ball takes the inside edge and scoots past the leg stump and then the keeper to the fine leg fence!
47.2 overs (0 Run) Excellent delivery, a perfect yorker, well dug out.
47.1 overs (1 Run) Pushes this through the covers for a single.
Trent Boult returns. 8-1-41-1 so far.
46.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Cummins looks to punch, would have been a wide if he had left it alone but the ball goes off the inner half down to long off. Just a single. 9 from the over.
46.5 overs (2 Runs) Excellent stop! Full and outside off, Cummins connects the slog sweep well this time. But Neesham manning the mid-wicket fence runs to his right and deflects the ball away! Two more to the total once more.
46.4 overs (2 Runs) High but safe again! Full and outside off, PC looks to play the slog this time but miscues it high in the air. Trent Boult comes in from long on but cannot get there again!
46.3 overs (2 Runs) High, high, high in the air but not for long enough. Full and outside off, Pat looks to go inside out but skies it high in the air. Long off tries to get across to his left but Santner cannot get there! Two runs taken.
46.2 overs (2 Runs) Terrific stop in the deep! A short ball, outside off, Cummins pulls this over mid-wicket. Jimmy Neesham runs to his left and dives full stretch to save the boundary. Fumbles while returning the ball but no extra run conceded. Two overall.
46.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Cummins goes back and looks to cut but is beaten due to the away turn. Surprisingly, no wide signalled.
45.6 overs (1 Run) Perfect result for New Zealand. A single to keep Cummins on strike for the next over. Full and outside off, Cummins reaches out and drives it through the covers for one.
Mid on drops back now.
45.5 overs (0 Run) Another bouncer, ducked under again.
45.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Pat looks to run it down to third man but is beaten. He has been dismissed trying to play that shot a few times of late.
45.3 overs (0 Run) A bouncer outside off, Cummins sways away from the line.
45.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, pushed through mid on for a single.
45.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Two boundaries in three balls for Khawaja. Is he planning to cut loose? Short and outside off, Khawaja cuts it wide of point and gets a boundary!