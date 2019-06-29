14.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, MS pushes it to covers. So a good comeback by Sodhi after going for a boundary early on.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Loops it up on off, Stoinis finds the man at covers.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! The googly and on off, Stoinis stays back and keeps it out.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Drags this one down on middle, Khawaja goes back and pulls it through square leg for one.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on off, Sodhi gives it air once again. Stoinis this time eases it to long off for one.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just over! Stoinis would have surely had his heart in his mouth for a moment there. He has come out with the mind-set of playing his shots here. He sees flight on this delivery, it lands on middle. Stoinis looks to go big, he does not get it right off the middle but hits it just over the outstretched hand of mid on for a boundary.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Another short one and on the body, Khawaja ducks under it.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Safe! Nasty delivery! This is short and on off, gets big on the batsman. Stoinis hops and tries to defend but it goes off the top portion towards third man for one.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball and outside off, Stoinis lets it be.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nailed! That goes to the fence in a jiffy! Fuller and on off, Stoinis creams it through covers and it races away.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, this is kept out.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Good length and on off, Khawaja pushes it to mid off for one.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Khawaja plays it against the spin to sweeper cover and keeps the strike. 5 easy singles off the over.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy leg spinner outside off, Stoinis punches it to sweeper cover and rotates the strike.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller on off, Khawaja nudges it to long on for another single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Leg spinner on off, Stoinis milks it to long off and gets a single.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Brings the sweep shot out, plays it through backward square leg for one.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Sodhi starts with a googly outside off, Khawaja looks to defend but gets beaten on this one due to the away turn.
Ish Sodhi is into the attack. He would look to make an impact and justify his selection.
11.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! On a good length and around off, this is kept out. 5 runs and a wicket from this over.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor fielding! Something New Zealand won't like at the moment, especially when they have their tails up. This is short and outside off, Stoinis cuts it towards third man. Boult runs to his right. The ball bounces just in front of him. He looks to push it back in but the ball hits the higher part of the hand. The momentum takes Boult over the ropes and it trickles back onto the ropes.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off again, Stoinis shoulders arms to this one.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, this is kept out.
Marcus Stoinis is the new batsman in. He has not had a good World Cup with the bat but today he has a golden opportunity to shine.
11.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! WHAT A CATCH! An absolute blinder! It is Guptill. The man who dropped two early on has picked one out from thin air. A huge wicket this as Smith could have batted for a long time. New Zealand all over Australia at the moment. The short ball once again does the trick for Ferguson but credit here has to be given to Guptill. It is on the body, Smith pulls it hard but does not keep it down. Guptill at backward square leg dives to his left, sticks one hand out and the ball stays in. Smith can't believe it but he has to walk back. New Zealand are ecstatic. They are now into the fragile middle order of Australia.
11.1 overs (1 Run) This is on the pads, Khawaja works it behind square on the leg side and a run is taken.
10.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is kept out.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Goes short and on the body, this is pulled down to fine leg for one.
10.4 overs (3 Runs) Excellent cricket all-around! Boult goes fuller from around the wicket, he looks to hit the pads of Smith. SS strokes it to the left of the bowler, Boult dives and gets a hand to it. It still races towards the long on fence. Williamson from mid off hares after it and at the very end, slides and pushes the ball back in. Saves a run for his side.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on the pads, Khawaja works it through mid-wicket for one.
10.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! This is on a length and around off, shapes away further. Khawaja hangs his bat out and gets beaten.
10.1 overs (0 Run) OHHH! Short and outside off, Khawaja looks to drag his pull but is beaten. There was some extra bounce there.