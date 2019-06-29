2.1 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
1.6 overs (0 Run) 12 dots now! Another maiden! Also, there is some extra bounce this time. Length and around off, this shoots after pitching. Finch does well to play it by taking one hand off the handle.
1.5 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side but no swing. Finch strokes it to mid off. 11 dots to begin Australia's innings.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Another length ball around off, Finch pushes it to covers.
1.3 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! A tough, tough chance! Guptill has taken quite a few blinders but this time it did not stick. Colin de Grandhomme goes fuller and bowls it around off. Finch creams it but uppishly towards short covers. Guptill dives to his right, sticks one hand out but the ball does not stick. Superb effort.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter in length and just outside off, Finch pushes it to covers.
1.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length and around off, Finch keeps it out.
Colin de Grandhomme to bowl from the other end with the second new ball. It will be interesting how Aaron Finch plays him. Will he go after him?
0.6 over (0 Run) EDGED AND SHORT! Boult ends the over brilliantly! Once again the length is perfect, it is around off and then shapes away late. Warner ends up pushing at it inside the line. He does so with soft hands though. The ball goes off the outside edge but well short of third slip. A maiden to begin with for New Zealand.
0.5 over (0 Run) Leading edge! Safe though! This is angled into the pads, swings away late. Warner looks to work it on the leg side, against the movement. He gets a leading edge to point. Boult has started really well here.
0.4 over (0 Run) Boult now angles this one into the batsman, Warner stays back and defends it out.
0.3 over (0 Run) Nice stroke! Fuller and on off, Warner pushes it firmly but straight to mid off.
0.2 over (0 Run) This time it is on a length and outside off, swings away. Warner lets it be.
0.1 over (0 Run) Some swing early on for Boult and the length is also good. He goes full, starts this from middle and gets it to shape away. Warner watches if carefully and plays it late towards cover.
Done and dusted with the National Anthems! It is time for some cricket now! The Kiwis are in a huddle and now make their way to the middle. The Australian openers, Aaron Finch and David Warner follow. The left-hander will be on strike and he will be facing Trent Boult who has the first new ball in hand. Here we go...
Time for the National Anthems! The players make their way out to the middle. Australia will sing their first and then it will be New Zealand's turn.
PITCH REPORT - Ian Smith says this looks a belter, it is nice and brown, there are some foot marks and Ish Sodhi who has come into the side will probably enjoy it. Further adds Australia will be looking to score above 300 or it will be difficult defending something under that.
NEW ZEALAND (PLAYING XI) - Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls (IN FOR COLIN MUNRO), Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (WK), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi (IN FOR MATT HENRY), Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.
AUSTRALIA (UNCHANGED PLAYING XI) - Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff.
New Zealand skipper, Kane Williamson, says they wanted to bat too as it is a used surface and it seems dry. Informs Sodhi comes in for Henry because of the nature of the surface and Nicholls comes in for Munro. Mentions today is a new day and they want to put up a good performance. Ends by saying the Trans-Tasman game brings in a lot of crowd and they are up for it.
Australian skipper, Aaron Finch, says it is a used wicket and it should probably get slower later on and he hopes to make use of the early conditions. States the wicket is completely different than what it was in the last game, it was damp and it had a little bit more in it. Informs they are unchanged and everybody are doing their roles well. Ends by saying they are up for this match.
TOSS - Up goes the coin and it lands in the favor of Aaron Finch! AUSTRALIA WILL BAT FIRST!
Trans-Tasman Rivals lock horns for the second game of the double header in the Home of Cricket, Lord's. The two teams that are riding high on the table, no. 1 and no. 3 respectively. One has already qualified and the other can seal its place in the semi-finals with a win here. The last time the two sides met in a World Cup was the 2015 final which Australia won quite easily. New Zealand however, will look to get the better of them this time. This promises to be a mouth-watering clash. Stay tuned for the toss and teams.