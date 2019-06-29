9.6 overs (0 Run) Another one on a length and around off, SS defends it. A successful first over by Ferguson. New Zealand's Powerplay. Australia are 40 for 2 after the first 10.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Smith stands tall and keeps it out.
9.4 overs (2 Runs) Smith is off the mark! This is fuller and around off, SS hits it through cover-point for a brace.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Another length ball around off, Smith once again keeps it out.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Hits the bat hard there! It is on a length and around off, this is kept out.
Steve Smith walks out to bat next.
9.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Warner is a goner! Ferguson strikes on his first ball. What a bowling change by Williamson. Australia's openers, who have been so influential in the tournament so far, have been dismissed within Powerplay 1. New Zealand on top at the moment. This is bowled at 142 KPH. It is short and on middle, Warner shuffles and then looks to leave it but he does so with an angled bat. The ball kisses the gloves and goes into the hands of the keeper.
Lockie Ferguson is into the attack.
8.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! Good length and on off, this is blocked. 8 runs from the over. Another expensive one by Boult.
8.5 overs (2 Runs) Misfield! From Kane Williamson! Don't see that often! Fuller and on off, Khawaja hits it to the right of Williamson. He moves there but lets it through, recovers well and keeps it down to two.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! This is on the pads, Khawaja says thank you very much and works it through backward square leg for a boundary. Boult is looking to swing the ball away from the leg pole but the swing seems to have disappeared.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Goes full and wide outside off, Khawaja opens the face of the bat and drives it to point.
8.2 overs (2 Runs) A little too straight and this is worked through mid-wicket for two.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Khawaja keeps it out.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Extra bounce now! Nicely played by Warner. This is on off and takes off after pitching. Warner keeps it out by taking one hand off the handle. Testing times for Warner this.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Better! On a length and around off, this one comes back in. Also, does not bounce a lot. Warner looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. This seems a very difficult wicket to bat on. A good toss for Australia to win.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Powered! Too full and around off, first ball probably which de Grandhomme has overpitched and Warner makes him pay. He smashes it past mid off and bags a boundary.
Warner pulls out right at the end! He probably was not ready.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Good length and on off, this is guided down to third man for one.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Well fielded! On the fuller side, Khawaja advances and hits it towards covers. Santner there dives to his right and saves a certain boundary.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Warner defends it out.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Goes back to bowling length and outside off, Warner lets it be.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Too short and put away! A half-tracker, bounces at a good height for the batsman. Warner goes back and drags it through mid-wicket.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
6.2 overs (2 Runs) In the air... just over! Warner is lucky there! Boult bends his back on this one and bangs it a touch short. It takes off after pitching. Warner is surprised by it. He initially looks to cut but then looks to bail out. Too late though. The ball hits the higher part of the bat and lobs over point for two.
6.1 overs (0 Run) This is angled into the pads, Warner works it to mid-wicket.
5.6 overs (2 Runs) Very full and on the pads, this is flicked through mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep runs to his right, slides and saves two for his side.
5.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Loose shot though. This is outside off and on a length, Khawaja has a tentative poke at it but gets beaten.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Takes a few steps down the track, does take it on the full but finds the man at mid off.
5.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Khawaja looks to flick but misses. Wided.
5.3 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side around off, Khawaja strokes it to covers.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Usman drives it to mid off.
5.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Khawaja drives it to mid off.