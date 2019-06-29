24.6 overs (1 Run) Another sweep shot by Carey. This time he drags it from outside off through square leg for one.
24.5 overs (0 Run) Carey uses his feet but does not get to the pitch of the ball. He keeps it out.
24.4 overs (0 Run) Close! This is very full on middle, Carey just about gets bat on it as he looks to play the sweep. It goes towards short fine leg.
24.3 overs (1 Run) Santner gives it a little more air and bowls it full on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
24.2 overs (2 Runs) Good running! This time he gets the reverse sweep through point and takes two.
24.1 overs (0 Run) Khawaja plays the reverse sweep this time but finds backward point.
23.6 overs (1 Run) Another single as Khawaja flicks this through square leg.
23.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, this is kept out.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, the batter leaves it alone.
23.2 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Another one put down by New Zealand. Yes, it is tough but you expect your keeper to take those. Also this is a poor shot from Khawaja. Neesham bowls another one outside off, Khawaja loosely throws his bat at it. The ball flies off the outside edge to the left of Latham who dives and looks to take it with one hand but the ball does not stick in the webbing. Another life for Khawaja. Is it his day today?
23.1 overs (0 Run) Full and wide outside off, Khawaja looks to drive but misses.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Floats it up outside off, this one turns back in. Carey looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto the pads. A dot to end but a good over for Australia. 8 from it.
22.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely from Carey! He plays the reverse sweep this time, gets it behind point and away from the man in the deep. There is a dive from that fielder after he runs to his right but fails to stop it.
22.4 overs (1 Run) The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single.
22.3 overs (0 Run) A huge appeal has been turned down! This is floated up on off and it comes back in. Khawaja looks to drive but misses to get hit high on the pads. A huge appeal but it is going over.
22.2 overs (2 Runs) This is flatter and outside off, Khawaja guides it through short third man for two. 100 up for Australia. They would need a lot more.
22.1 overs (1 Run) Plays the sweep, the risk in the shot is not a lot as it is with the spin. It goes through square leg for one.
21.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked towards fine leg for one. 5 runs and a wicket from the over.
21.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Class, pure class! What a way to get off the mark! This is full and outside off, Carey leans into it and caresses it through covers for a boundary. He loves it there and would hit those for a boundary all day long.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, this is defended.
Alex Carey walks out to bat next.
21.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! That is some catch! WOW! He is delighted and why not? He has taken a blinder to get rid of Maxwell. The Big Show does not trouble the scorers a lot. This is short and outside off, Maxwell shuffles across and then looks to pull it on the leg side. The ball comes slow off the surface. Maxwell is already into his shot. It goes off the bottom part to the right of the bowler. Neesham gets down low, stretches his left hand out and takes it. Half the side back in the hut for Australia and they haven't even crossed 100.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Once again Maxwell hits it to mid on.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is pushed to mid on.
20.6 overs (1 Run) A run to end a good over for Australia. This is fired on the pads, Maxwell looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It rolls towards short fine leg for one. Maxwell is off the mark.
20.5 overs (0 Run) Bowls this on middle, Maxwell keeps it out.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Works it with the turn through mid-wicket for one.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, this is pushed back to the bowler.
20.3 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Santner has not started off well here! He bowls this one down the leg side, Khawaja looks to sweep but misses. Latham fails to collect it and it races to the fence. Bonus runs for Australia.
20.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball, it is hit towards the shorter side and there is no chance for the fielder! Shorter and outside off, Khawaja cuts it through point. The fielder in the deep runs to his right, dives but fails to stop it.
20.1 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is kept out.