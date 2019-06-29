19.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Neesham gets one! Stoinis fails to make an impact with the bat once again. The budding stand comes to an end. A good delivery this. It lands around off and then straightens. Stoinis lunges and defends but ends up playing inside the line. The ball kisses the outside edge and goes into the hands of the keeper. New Zealand continue to be on top here.
Live Score
19.5 overs (1 Run) Khawaja comes down the track and pushes it through covers for one.
19.4 overs (0 Run) The idea was good but the execution was not right! Sees Khawaja shuffle across and looks to bowl it on the leg stump. Misses it by just. Not given as a wide.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Khawaja looks to drive it on the up but it goes off the inner half back towards the bowler.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Way too wide outside off. Left alone. Wided.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length around off, Stoinis guides it past point for one.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Walks right across his stumps, Neesham bowls it outside off. Khawaja looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. Rolls on the leg side. A leg bye.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, this is swept to fine leg for one.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Another googly around off, Khawaj does not pick it, he adjusts in the end and guides it to point.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Floated around off, Stoinis hits it down to long off for one.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Khawaja works it with the turn through square leg for one.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter one and outside off, this is pushed through covers for one.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air around off, Stoinis waits for the ball to do its bit and then guides it to point.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Fullish again on off, Khawaja once again finds mid off. Just the single from the over, good start by Neesham.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Keeps bowling full and on off, Khawaja hits it to mid off. Just the single from the over so far.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Continues bowling it outside off, this is a little too wide. Khawaja shoulders arms to it.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Another one outside off, Khawaja hits it to covers.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and around off, this is hit to mid off.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Starts off with one on the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
Jimmy Neesham is into the attack.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Very full on off, Stoinis jams it past the bowler and down to long off for one.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Sharp turn! The googly, it lands on middle and turns back in. Stoinis does not pick it. He looks to flick but is late in the shot. It hits him on the thigh pad.
16.4 overs (1 Run) This is shorter and outside off, Khawaja pushes it through covers for one.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, this is hit back to the bowler.
16.2 overs (2 Runs) Flighted delivery on leg, Khawaja sweeps it towards fine leg. Colin de Grandhomme fumbles. The batsmen get two runs.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Googly on off, Khawaja plays it to covers.
DRINKS! It has been all New Zealand till now! They have got rid of Australia's best batsmen, Finch, Warner and Smith and are bowling really well too. However, Australia are trying to fight back. Khawaja and Stoinis have started positively especially the latter. They would need to continue though. Will New Zealand keep dominating after the break or will Australia show some resurgence?
15.6 overs (0 Run) A fuller one this time, Stoinis pushes it to mid off. A pacey over from Ferguson.
15.5 overs (0 Run) A good short one now and on middle, Stoinis evades it.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Just short! Stoinis is flirting with danger here! This is on a length and around off, Stoinis looks to hit it on the up but it does so uppishly, just short of Williamson who dives forward to take it.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Khawaja slashes at it, it goes off the outside edge down to third man.
15.2 overs (0 Run) This is on middle, Khawaja works it to mid-wicket.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Another good short one! Khawaja ducks under it.