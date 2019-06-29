 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

New Zealand vs Australia Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:29 June 2019 20:55 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs Australia from Lord's, London. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

NZ vs AUS Latest Score

39.6 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, Khawaja misses his tuck and the ball goes off his pads through square leg. A leg bye taken.

39.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, pushed through point for a run.

39.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, driven towards mid off.

39.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! MARVELLOUS! Carey has gone past Khawaja now. Full and outside off, Alex reaches out and drives it wide of mid off. Kane Williamson dives to his right but the ball goes away from him and races to the boundary! NZ vs AUS: Match 37: Alex Carey hits Trent Boult for a 4! Australia 186/5 (39.3 Ov). CRR: 4.70

39.2 overs (0 Run) Full and around middle, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.

39.1 overs (0 Run) An LBW appeal first up. Full and around middle, Carey looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads. Looks to be missing leg.

Ferguson was coming in but at the last moment, Williamson turns to Boult. 6-1-32-1 so far.

38.6 overs (2 Runs) Short and outside off, cut through point for a brace.

38.5 overs (1 Run) Punched off the back foot by the batsman. One run added to the total.

38.4 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, driven straight to cover.

38.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, worked straight to short mid-wicket.

38.2 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! That should have been taken. Full and outside off, Carey reaches out to drive but the ball spins away and takes the outside edge. Latham reaches out to his left but puts it down.

38.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Khawaja drives it to long off for a single.

37.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.

37.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a terrific shot. A length ball, around off, Carey just plays short-arm jab over mid-wicket. The ball races away! NZ vs AUS: Match 37: Alex Carey hits Lockie Ferguson for a 4! Australia 178/5 (37.5 Ov). CRR: 4.70

37.4 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, played straight to point.

37.3 overs (2 Runs) Excellent stop by Guptill. Landed outside off, Carey cuts it through point where Martin Guptill dives to his right and parries it to third man. The fielder is a touch square and Latham himself runs after it. Two runs taken.

37.2 overs (0 Run) A short ball, around off, pulled straight to short mid-wicket.

37.1 overs (0 Run) Outside leg, Carey looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads. The ball goes to cover.

Lockie Ferguson is back on. 6-0-25-2 so far. New Zealand need a wicket desperately.

36.6 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, Carey stays leg side of the ball and drives it through extra cover for one. Just 2 from the over. The skipper is doing a fabulous job. 4-0-14-0 so far.

36.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around off, driven through the covers for a run.

36.4 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, defended watchfully.

36.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched straight to point.

36.2 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, a touch slower, this time Usman looks to run it down to third man but misses due to lack of pace.

36.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Khawaja looks to drive but is beaten as the ball spins away a long way.

35.6 overs (1 Run) A short ball, around middle and leg, pulled through mid-wicket for a run. 10 from the over!

35.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. The batsmen have run through for a single.

35.3 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, pushed towards point.

35.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, worked towards mid-wicket.

35.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! THUMP! This bloke is a real talent. Short and outside off, Carey welcomes Neesham in style, by pulling this one over mid-wicket! NZ vs AUS: Match 37: Alex Carey hits Jimmy Neesham for a 4! Australia 164/5 (35.1 Ov). CRR: 4.66

Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Lord's, London Lord's, London World Cup 2019 New Zealand vs Australia, Match 37
