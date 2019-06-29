34.6 overs (1 Run) Punched off the back foot by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.
34.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, driven through mid off for one.
34.4 overs (0 Run) Looks to turn this to the leg side but gets a leading edge towards cover.
34.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched through covers for a run.
34.2 overs (1 Run) RUN OUT MISSED! Khawaja was gone for all money. Outside off, Usman punches it through the covers and sets off for a single. Martin Guptill dives to his right and makes a spectacular stop. He gets up in a flash and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Had he hit, Khawaja would have been gone!
34.1 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, cut towards point. There is a slight misfield and Khawaja wants the single but is sent back.
33.6 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, dabbed to third man for a run.
33.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched through the covers for a single.
33.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot. A fraction short around off, Carey whips it between mid on and mid-wicket, finding the wide long on fence!
33.3 overs (0 Run) Third dot on the trot. Around off, worked straight to short mid-wicket.
33.2 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, played straight to point.
33.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched to the off side.
32.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Alex reaches out and drives it through the covers for one.
32.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up outside off, Carey reaches out to drive but misses.
32.4 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, cut through point for a run.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off.
32.2 overs (1 Run) Goes for the sweep again and this time gets it past the man at short mid-wicket. A single taken.
32.1 overs (0 Run) A full toss outside off, Carey reaches out and sweeps it through mid-wicket.
DRINKS! Australia are trying their level best to get back in the game. They have lost all their big names and now it is up to Carey and Khawaja. They are playing really well and are amidst a 50-plus run stand but they need to continue. New Zealand know, one wicket more and they are into the bowling all-rounders. However, their bowlers, probably for the first time in the day are not looking threatening enough. An interesting passage of play lies ahead.
31.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched through mid off for a run.
31.5 overs (1 Run) Another easy single through the covers, a gentle push.
31.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, pushed through the covers for a single.
31.3 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
31.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, defended back to the bowler.
31.1 overs (2 Runs) 50 FOR KHAWAJA, 50-STAND UP AS WELL! Australia are slowly trying to rebuild. A length ball, down the leg side, Usman flicks it through mid-wicket and comes back for the second. It has been a gritty knock and the team will hope that he stays till the end.
30.6 overs (1 Run) Pushes this through mid on for one.
30.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Khawaja looks to drive but gets a thick outside edge. The ball does not carry to short third man!
30.4 overs (1 Run) Gets the paddle now, through fine leg for a run.
30.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through the covers for a single.
30.2 overs (2 Runs) EDGED, NO SLIP! Full and outside off, Khawaja reaches out to drive but gets a thick outside edge. There is no slip present and the ball goes to third man! The short third man runs back and slides near the fence to pull it back in. Two runs taken.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.