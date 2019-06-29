 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Australia vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:29 June 2019 20:19 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs Australia from Lord's, London. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

AUS vs NZ Latest Score

29.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Another cracking shot by Carey. This is slightly full and on off, Carey leans into it and hits it uppishly but well wide of mid off for another boundary. His 6th boundary in the 31 he has scored. NZ vs AUS: Match 37: Alex Carey hits Colin de Grandhomme for a 4! Australia 136/5 (30.0 Ov). CRR: 4.53

29.5 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! This is just outside off, in the corridor of uncertainty. Carey looks to defend but is beaten. He tried playing inside the line there.

29.4 overs (1 Run) A single for Khawaja now as he strokes it through covers.

29.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, Khawaja works it towards mid-wicket.

WORLD CUP UPDATE - Meanwhile, the Afghanistan-Pakistan clash is turning into a good encounter. The 1992 World Cup champions have just lost Imam-ul-Haq. They are 81/2 in 17 overs, chasing 228 in Leeds.

29.2 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, Khawaja hits it to mid off.

29.1 overs (0 Run) On off, this is pushed to covers.

28.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings for Carey! This is on the pads, Carey flicks it behind square and bags another boundary. He has raced onto 27. NZ vs AUS: Match 37: Alex Carey hits Lockie Ferguson for a 4! Australia 131/5 (29.0 Ov). CRR: 4.51

28.5 overs (0 Run) Another nasty delivery! Short and on the body, Carey keeps it out.

28.4 overs (0 Run) Once again on the shorter side, Carey guides it to point.

28.3 overs (0 Run) Brute of a delivery and equally well played! Short and on middle, Carey just in time, evades it.

28.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on middle, Carey stands tall and keeps it out.

28.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on the body, Khawaja works this to fine leg and takes one.

27.6 overs (0 Run) Another one on the stumps, Carey pushes it back to the bowler. Just the two runs from the over. Another good one from Colin.

27.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.

27.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off this time, UK pushes it through covers for one.

27.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is pushed to mid on.

27.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length around off, Carey pushes it towards mid off for a quick run.

27.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and outside off, Carey looks to drive but it goes off the inner half to mid on.

Colin de Grandhomme is back now. His figures so far are 4-1-10-0. Also, he has the keeper upto the stumps.

26.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Khawaja stands tall and keeps it out. 6 from the over.

26.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is tucked around the corner for one.

26.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on middle, Carey defends it out.

26.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Like I said early on, you keep bowling there to him and he will keep driving you. Ferguson goes full and outside off, Carey says thank you very much and hits it through covers for a boundary. NZ vs AUS: Match 37: Alex Carey hits Lockie Ferguson for a 4! Australia 123/5 (26.3 Ov). CRR: 4.64

26.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length now and on off, Khawaja guides it down to third man and takes one.

26.1 overs (0 Run) Starts off with a yorker on off, this is jammed out to mid off.

Lockie Ferguson is back on! He was brilliant in his first spell. Can he do the same again?

25.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful! Full and on off, it is a half-volley. Carey creams it through covers and the ball races away to the fence. Carey is dealing in boundaries. Spoils the over somewhat. NZ vs AUS: Match 37: Alex Carey hits Jimmy Neesham for a 4! Australia 118/5 (26.0 Ov). CRR: 4.53

25.5 overs (1 Run) On the body, Khawaja pulls it with one leg up in the air through square leg for one.

25.4 overs (0 Run) Good length and just outside off, Khawaja looks to guide it down to third man but ends up chopping it to the keeper.

25.3 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side again outside off, Khawaja looks to drive but it goes off the inner half to the bowler.

25.2 overs (1 Run) Uppish but safe! This is on a length and around off, Carey looks to push at it but the ball sticks in the surface. It goes uppishly but wide of cover for one.

25.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and around off, Carey defends it.

Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Lord's, London Lord's, London World Cup 2019 New Zealand vs Australia, Match 37
