World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

New Zealand vs Australia Live Score, Over 41 to 45 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:29 June 2019 21:13 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs Australia from Lord's, London. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

NZ vs AUS Latest Score

44.6 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, helped through square leg for a single. Cummins wants the second but Usman denies.

44.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Very, very super shot from Usman Khawaja. Full and outside off, Khawaja gets down and reverse sweeps it over point for a boundary! NZ vs AUS: Match 37: Usman Khawaja hits Ish Sodhi for a 4! Australia 208/6 (44.5 Ov). CRR: 4.63

44.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Cummins reaches out and drives it wide of long off for a run.

44.3 overs (0 Run) Around middle, pushed back to the bowler.

44.2 overs (1 Run) Full and around middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.

44.1 overs (0 Run) A googly to start, pitched outside off, pushed towards point.

Ish Sodhi to bowl now. 4-0-19-0 so far.

43.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, UK leans and drives it past cover, to keep the strike with one. Just 3 from the over. 6 more to go.

43.5 overs (0 Run) Another bouncer, right at the head, Usman ducks out of harm's way.

43.4 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, pushed to the off side.

43.3 overs (0 Run) A bouncer, around leg, Khawaja ducks.

43.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, tapped behind point for a run to get off the mark.

43.1 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, steered towards third man for a single. 200 UP FOR AUSTRALIA.

Australia down to their bowlers now. Pat Cummins is the first of them. He can hold the willow alright but has not done much in this tournament. Lockie Ferguson returns as well. 7-0-31-2 so far.

42.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! A wicket out of nowhere and Williamson has his first. Beautiful loop from Williamson, outside off, Carey stays leg side of the ball and looks to go inside out. However, he cannot keep the ball down and cannot go over the infield either. A simple catch for Martin Guptill who has had a mixed day so far. A couple dropped, a couple taken. This will put a big dent on Australia's final total. 260 cut down to 230-240? NZ vs AUS: Match 37: WICKET! Alex Carey c Martin Guptill b Kane Williamson 71 (72b, 11x4, 0x6). ऑस्ट्रेलिया 199/6 (43.0 Ov). CRR: 4.62

42.5 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for another single.

42.4 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, cut through point for one more.

42.3 overs (1 Run) Full and around middle, Khawaja gets down and gently paddles it past the keeper through fine leg. One run taken.

42.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, cut through the covers for a run.

42.1 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, cut through the covers for a single.

41.6 overs (1 Run) Pushes this through point for a single.

41.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman has punched that ball through the off side.

41.4 overs (1 Run) Wrists this through mid-wicket for a couple.

41.3 overs (2 Runs) 100-RUN STAND IS UP! Fantastic recovery by Australia. Though, this can be also viewed as the pitch getting better for batting. It has taken 120 balls and now, the Aussies will be looking to explode. But can they? There is not much batting left. Landed outside off, Alex lofts it over covers and comes back for the second. Carey has scored more than double of Khawaja's contribution in this stand.

41.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Carey looks to punch but mistimes it back to the bowler.

41.1 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, punched towards point.

40.6 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off again, Khawaja looks to cut but is defeated by the extra bounce.

40.5 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, cut straight to point.

40.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Carey gets low and sweeps it through mid-wicket for a run.

40.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, pushed through point for a quick single.

40.2 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, plenty of loop, Khawaja looks to drive but gets it off the inner half of the bat back to the bowler.

40.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, played straight to point.

Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Lord's, London Lord's, London World Cup 2019 New Zealand vs Australia, Match 37
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
