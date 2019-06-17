Young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishbah Pant has travelled to England as a backup for Shikhar Dhawan. Dhawan was hit on his thumb during his match-winning knock of 117 against Australia at the Oval. While waiting for his turn to get into the squad, Rishabh Pant was seen enjoying the clash between India and Pakistan from the stands in Manchester on Sunday. The 21-year-old wicketkeeper was accompanied by MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva and the duo were seen having a blast, as the Men in Blue kept their winning streak alive against Pakistan in World Cup matches.

Pant took to Instagram to share a video of him and Ziva in a screaming match that took the roof off the stands.

In the match, Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed opted to bowl after winning the toss, but thanks to a brilliant hundred from Rohit Sharma, India managed to post a huge total of 336/5 in their 50 overs that proved to be too much for Pakistan at the end.

Rain affected the proceedings on multiple occasions. However, Pakistan were never in the game. Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam tried to steady the ship but once Kuldeep Yadav got past the defence of Azam, Pakistani batsmen fell like a pack of cards.

India, with the win, are now sitting at the third position with three wins in four games, behind Australia and New Zealand. Pakistan, on the other hand, are staring down the barrel. They are on ninth position, just above of Afghanistan.

India will next lock horns with Afghanistan on Saturday in Southampton. While India are unbeaten in the World Cup 2019 so far, Afghanistan are yet to win a game in the ongoing tournament.