World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup Semifinal, India vs New Zealand: Manchester Weather Report

Updated: 09 July 2019 10:54 IST

In case of a wash out, the semi-final match between India and New Zealand will be played on the reserve day.

India defeated Pakistan and the West Indies at this venue. © AFP

India's World Cup 2019 semi-final clash with New Zealand is expected to be hit by light showers in Manchester on Tuesday. According to the British met department, the sky will be partly cloudy throughout the day but a no result is unlikely to happen at the Old Trafford. Even in case of a wash out, the semi-final match between India and New Zealand will resume on the reserve day on Wednesday. The toss result will also be carried forward even if not a single ball is bowled on Tuesday. 

India, who won seven out of their nine matches in the World Cup 2019 league stage, defeated Pakistan and the West Indies at this venue.

The league stage match between India and New Zealand was abandoned without toss due to rain in Nottingham.

Ahead of their another encounter, the weather forecast says light showers are expected to intervene between 11 AM to 12 PM IST.

According to AccuWeather, the showers are expected to stay away thereafter for a while, especially around toss time at 2:30 PM IST though dark clouds may stay over Old Trafford from 1 PM to 4 PM IST.

Play might be affected again in the evening, with AccuWeather showing chances of showers, from 6 PM to 7 PM IST.

India and New Zealand have been involved in World Cup matches since 1975 but the last one, scheduled for June 13 during World Cup 2019, was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

New Zealand had the upper hand in the initial matches before India got into the act.

In eight World Cup matches played between the two sides, New Zealand have won four and India have won three, while one match ended in no result.

Comments
Highlights
  • India's semi-final clash with New Zealand is expected to be hit by rain
  • The sky is expected to be partly cloudy throughout the day
  • League stage match between India and New Zealand was washed out
