 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup Semifinal, India vs New Zealand: India Probable Playing XI, New Zealand Probable Playing XI

Updated: 09 July 2019 09:35 IST

India and New Zealand didn't play each other in the league stage as the match in Nottingham was abandoned without toss due to rain.

World Cup Semifinal, India vs New Zealand: India Probable Playing XI, New Zealand Probable Playing XI
India finished the league stage on the top of the points table with seven wins. © AFP

India and New Zealand will face off in the first semi-final of the World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday. The two teams didn't play each other in the league stage of the 10-team round-robin tournament as the match in Nottingham was abandoned without toss due to rain. Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, India finished the league stage on the top of the points table with seven wins in nine matches. The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand, on the other hand, finished fourth to seal a semi-final berth with a better net run rate than equally placed Pakistan.

The Old Trafford, which saw India beat Pakistan and West Indies in league stage, might witness some rain in the first semi-final. Even though the sky is expected to be cloudy throughout the day, a no result is unlikely on the cards.

In case of a wash out, the match will resume on the reserve day on Friday.

For the crucial clash, India might include Yuzvendra Chahal in the playing eleven after resting him for their last league stage match against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Chahal might replace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who claimed a single wicket in Sri Lanka match, to join the fellow wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav. 

Kuldeep hasn't been much impressive for India as he claimed six wickets in seven matches so far. However, the Indian captain might give the left-armer another chance ahead of the knockout stage.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who replaced Mohammed Shami in the last match, is also expected to play as India's formula of five bowlers worked well for them at Headingley. 

Dinesh Karthik, who was seen engaged in a lengthy net session, is expected to give the batting some depth in the lower middle-order. 

For New Zealand, opener Henry Nicholls has failed to impress much with the willow. After being replaced with Colin Munro, he managed scored of zero and eight in his last two matches.

Munro, who lost his wicket for 12, zero and nine before being dropped, is expected to make a comeback.

Probable XI:

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt.), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (capt.), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Squads:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (capt.), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Mayank Agarwal.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (capt.), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Tom Blundell, Lockie Ferguson, Colin Munro, Ish Sodhi.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Yuzvendra Singh Chahal Yuzvendra Chahal Bhuvneshwar Kumar Singh Bhuvneshwar Kumar Colin Munro Colin Munro World Cup 2019 Cricket India vs New Zealand, 1st Semi Final
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Yuzvendra Chahal might replace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja
  • In case of a wash out, the match will resume on Friday
  • New Zealand finished fourth to seal a semi-final berth
Related Articles
World Cup Semifinal: Rohit Sharma Is Tournament
World Cup Semifinal: Rohit Sharma Is Tournament's "Standout Batsman", Says Kane Williamson
World Cup Semifinal, India vs New Zealand: New Zealand Can Upset India If They Start Well, Says Daniel Vettori
World Cup Semifinal, India vs New Zealand: New Zealand Can Upset India If They Start Well, Says Daniel Vettori
"Respect For Him Is Always Going To Be Sky High", Says Virat Kohli Praising MS Dhoni
"Respect For Him Is Always Going To Be Sky High", Says Virat Kohli Praising MS Dhoni
India vs New Zealand, Semi-Final: New Zealand
India vs New Zealand, Semi-Final: New Zealand's Road To Semi-Finals
Virat Kohli Happy To Alter His Role On Account Of Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli Happy To Alter His Role On Account Of Rohit Sharma's Red-Hot Form
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.