Considering India's impressive run in World Cup 2019 so far and New Zealand's slump in form after a wonderful start, India will head into the World Cup semifinal match as firm favourites. To beat India and make it to their successive summit clash, New Zealand will have to come up with something extraordinary. Former New Zealand captain, Daniel Vettori thinks New Zealand's past results will not matter in the knockout match and they can upset India if they get off to an explosive start.

"A three-match losing streak can evaporate pretty quickly with a great ten overs at the start. If New Zealand get off to a great start, with bat or ball, the streak will soon be forgotten," Vettori said in his ICC Media column.

"New Zealand arrive in the semi-finals as the outsiders, but make no mistake about it, they will still have high hopes.

"When you get on a bad run as a team, you have to return to the individual. If one man can find a performance, then that can permeate its way through to the whole team very quickly and build confidence, often within a game," he added.

Vettori gave example of South Africa who ended their tournament on a high after beating Australia.

"Just look at South Africa against Australia this past weekend. The Proteas have been in all sorts of strife this World Cup but the way they started that game gave them huge confidence to go on and get over the line.

"That is why the start of the semi-final between India and New Zealand is going to be so important

Vettori urged New Zealand to copy the aggressive approach shown by England when they scored 337-7 to beat India earlier in the tournament.

New Zealand have yet to score 300 in this edition of the World Cup, but Vettori remains hopeful they will click into top gear despite a 119-run thrashing by England in their last game.

"England against India at Edgbaston probably showed New Zealand the way to approach setting a big total," he said.

"Jasprit Bumrah is basically unplayable at this stage, and against England he was his usual economical self.

"But despite that, England targeted everyone else. They were aggressive from the off against the spinners, against Hardik Pandya and they even got to Mohammed Shami at the death as well.

"New Zealand have got all the ingredients in place to put on a big total. I know they haven't done it yet.

"But let's be optimistic and look at it like this: Kane Williamson always scores runs, and you more often than not you can say the same about Ross Taylor."

New Zealand head into the semi-final match after losing three consecutive games against Pakistan, Australia and England.

They finished fourth in the group and only made the semi-finals on net run-rate having finished level on points with Pakistan.

(With AFP inputs)