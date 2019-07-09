India are taking on New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday. Team India went in with just one change in their playing XI and fielded Yuzvendra Chahal in place of Kuldeep Yadav. Ravindra Jadeja, who just played one game out of the nine-league fixtures for India managed to keep his place in the all-important semi-final. In the match, as soon as Virat Kohli brought Ravindra Jadeja into the attack, the left-arm spinner troubled the New Zealand batsmen. Jadeja struck in his fifth over and cleaned bowled Henry Nicholls for 28. Soon after Jadeja's strike, former England captain Michael Vaughan took to Twitter to troll Sanjay Manjrekar.

Bloody hell Bits & Piece can Spin it .... #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 9, 2019

Sanjay Manjrekar has been in the news after Ravindra Jadeja tweeted against the former India cricketer's criticism. Before India's league match against Afghanistan in Southampton, Manjrekar was quoted as saying by IANS, "I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner."

Jadeja, then tweeted against Manjrekar's remarks and expressed his displeasure.

Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 3, 2019

Later in the World Cup, when India faced Sri Lanka in their last league fixture, Manjrekar tweeted his probable playing XI and included Ravindra Jadeja in his team. Vaughan then trolled the former India batsman.

I see you have picked that bits and pieces cricketer !!! https://t.co/ChwxTgH76Y — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 6, 2019

"I see you have picked that bits and pieces cricketer !!!," Vaughan wrote.