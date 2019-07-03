 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

"Enough Of Your Verbal Diarrhoea": Ravindra Jadeja Blasts Sanjay Manjrekar

Updated: 03 July 2019 19:15 IST

Sanjay Manjrekar recently called Ravindra Jadeja a "bits and pieces player" that led to the latter expressing his frustration on social media.

"Enough Of Your Verbal Diarrhoea": Ravindra Jadeja Blasts Sanjay Manjrekar
Ravindra Jadeja was angry over the criticism he faced from Sanjay Manjrekar. © AFP

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took to Twitter to express his anger over the criticism he received from former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar. Notably, ahead of India's league fixture against Bangladesh, Team India batting coach Sanjay Bangar had hinted that the team might field Jadeja against Bangladesh. However, Manjrekar said that he is not a big fan of bits and pieces players like Ravindra Jadeja. "I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner," Manjrekar was quoted as saying by IANS on Monday.

Ravindra Jadeja did not took this criticism well and asked the former India player to learn to respect people who have achieved something.

"Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar," Jadeja wrote.

Ravindra Jadeja has not featured in the playing XI so far in the ongoing World Cup 2019 for India. However, he has been terrific in the field for the team. Jadeja, who came in as a substitute for the injured Shikhar Dhawan, took an amazing catch to dismiss the dangerous Glenn Maxwell that helped India beat the defending champions easily.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja Ravindra Jadeja Sanjay Manjrekar World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Jadeja tweeted his frustration over criticism from Manjrekar
  • Sanjay Manjrekar called Jadeja a "bits and pieces player"
  • Ravindra Jadeja is yet to feature in the playing XI for Team India
Related Articles
World Cup 2019, India vs Bangladesh: India Probable Playing XI, Bangladesh Probable Playing XI
World Cup 2019, India vs Bangladesh: India Probable Playing XI, Bangladesh Probable Playing XI
World Cup 2019: Not A Big Fan Of "Bits And Pieces Player" Like Ravindra Jadeja, Says Sanjay Manjrekar
World Cup 2019: Not A Big Fan Of "Bits And Pieces Player" Like Ravindra Jadeja, Says Sanjay Manjrekar
World Cup 2019: India Open To Trying New Combinations After Loss To England: Sanjay Bangar
World Cup 2019: India Open To Trying New Combinations After Loss To England: Sanjay Bangar
Ravindra Jadeja Takes Wonder Catch To Dismiss Jason Roy
Ravindra Jadeja Takes Wonder Catch To Dismiss Jason Roy
Watch: Hardik Pandya Says "Lots Of Emotions, Expectations" Involved In India-Pakistan Clash
Watch: Hardik Pandya Says "Lots Of Emotions, Expectations" Involved In India-Pakistan Clash
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.