World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19
1st Semi Final, Old Trafford, Manchester, Jul 09, 2019
India IND
VS
NZ New Zealand
Match yet to begin

India vs New Zealand Semi-Final Live Score, World Cup 2019: India Take On New Zealand With Eyes On Final

Updated:09 July 2019 13:48 IST

India vs New Zealand Semi-final Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: India finished the league stage on top of the points table.

India vs New Zealand Semi-Final Live Score, World Cup 2019: India Take On New Zealand With Eyes On Final
India vs New Zealand Semi-final Live Score: India-New Zealand league stage match was washed out. © AFP

Two-time champions India after proving their dominance in the league stage will look to brush aside New Zealand and book a final berth when the two sides face-off in few hours from now in the first semi-final at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday. All-round performances and some individual batting prowess saw India top the World Cup 2019 league stage. However, with the No.4 conundrum still unsolved and middle-order woes mounting, India will fancy their chances against an unstable New Zealand. The 2015 World Cup runners-up will be wary of India, specially after registering a slump in performances, during the concluding stage of the preliminary round. India, whose league stage match against New Zealand was washed out, have suffered just one defeat at this World Cup so far, against England, and ended on top of the 10-team group stage, making them strong favourites to beat the Black Caps. (LIVE SCORECARD)

World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between India vs New Zealand Semi-final, Straight from Old Trafford, Manchester

  • 13:31 (IST)Jul 09, 2019

    Calm before the hurricane!

    Take a look at Old Trafford, venue of the first semi-final between India and New Zealand.
  • 13:29 (IST)Jul 09, 2019

    Big game!

    It is going to be a big game between India and New Zealand. Eyes will be on MS Dhoni! 
  • 13:27 (IST)Jul 09, 2019

    Welcome!

    Good afternoon! Hello and welcome to the live commentary of first semifinal of World Cup 2019 between India and New Zealand.
