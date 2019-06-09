India resumed their quest to lift their World title when they took on defending champions Australia at The Oval on Sunday. India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan opening for India. It is a well-known fact that the Indian cricket team is one of the best supported teams in the sport and have a huge following both on the field and off it. It came as no surprise that the Indian fans clearly outnumbered their Australian counterparts at The Oval before the start but it still didn't stop former England captain Michael Vaughan from taking a hilarious dig at the support for Australia for the massive clash. ( IND vs AUS: LIVE BLOG )

Just after the toss, Michael Vaughan took to Twitter and wrote: "So far I have seen 33 Aussie supporters in the Ground at the Oval and that includes the Team and support staff ... !!!!"

So far I have seen 33 Aussie supporters in the Ground at the Oval and that includes the Team and support staff ... !!!! #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 9, 2019

While Indian fans thoroughly enjoyed the Englishman's cheeky dig, some Australian fans tried to defend the state of affairs at The Oval.

India captain Virat Kohli said it was a "no-brainer" to bat first against Australia after winning the toss.

India, the world's number two side in one-day international cricket, and one of the favourites to win the 50-over showpiece event, were unchanged from their tournament-opening win over South Africa.

"It looks like a really nice wicket," said Kohli at the toss. "It's nice and hard and dry. It's a used pitch and we think it's going to get lower and slower as the game goes on. Scoreboard pressure is always going to count.

"The sun is out, it's the Oval - it's a no-brainer to bat first," the star batsman added.

As for India fielding an unchanged side, Kohli said: "The bowling line-up was really balanced. We don't want to change anything.

"We won the first game, the team is in good spirits, and we want to come out here and execute the same game plan."

(With AFP Inputs)