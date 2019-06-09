 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2019: India Face Australia In Clash Of The Titans

Updated:09 June 2019 12:56 IST

2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, IND Vs AUS, Live Score: India, Australia are unbeaten in World Cup 2019

India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2019: India Face Australia In Clash Of The Titans
IND Vs AUS Live Cricket World Cup Score: Formidable Australia will posses stiff test for India © AFP

India and Australia will face each other on Sunday in the standout clash of World Cup 2019 so far. The two-time champions, being led by Virat Kohli for the first time in a 50-over World Cup, will be desperate to lay down a marker against the the five-time world champions. The two teams have had quite the history in ICC World Cup contests but the Australians are streets ahead in the head to head count. India and Australia have clashed 11 times in ICC's showpiece event with the latter coming up trumps on eight occasions. However, in the past five editions of the tournament, India are the only team to have denied the Australians the trophy, in 2011 on home soil. India began their World Cup 2019 campaign with a comprehensive six-wicket win over South Africa, with Rohit Sharma scoring an unbeaten century, and the pair of Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah getting the job done with the ball. (LIVE SCORECARD) 

World Cup 2019 Match Live Score Updates Between India vs Australia, Straight from Kennington Oval

  • 12:50 (IST)Jun 09, 2019
    Hello and welcome to the all-important clash between India and Australia from the Kennington Oval in London. Expect this to be a cracker of a contest! 
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Live Score Live Cricket Score Mitchell Aaron Starc Mitchell Starc Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah Jason Paul Behrendorff Jason Behrendorff Nathan Michael Lyon Nathan Lyon Shikhar Dhawan Shikhar Dhawan Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma India vs Australia, Match 14 Live Blogs Cricket
    Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    Steve Smith "Best Batter In World" In All Three Formats, Claims Aaron Finch Ahead Of India Clash
    Steve Smith "Best Batter In World" In All Three Formats, Claims Aaron Finch Ahead Of India Clash
    Rohit Sharma Talks About Challenges Of Opening Ahead Of India
    Rohit Sharma Talks About Challenges Of Opening Ahead Of India's Clash Against Australia
    David Warner "Shaken Up" After Hitting Net Bowler On Head In World Cup Practice
    David Warner "Shaken Up" After Hitting Net Bowler On Head In World Cup Practice
    World Cup 2019, India vs Australia: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    World Cup 2019, India vs Australia: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    World Cup 2019 Preview: India Look To Lay Down The Marker Against Mighty Australia
    World Cup 2019 Preview: India Look To Lay Down The Marker Against Mighty Australia
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 113
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
    4 EnglandEngland 105
    5 AustraliaAustralia 98
    Last updated on: 04 June 2019

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.