 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Virat Kohli Receives Soil From School Ahead Of India vs Australia Clash

Updated: 09 June 2019 15:17 IST

Virat Kohli is leading India for the first time in 50-over World Cup

Virat Kohli Receives Soil From School Ahead Of India vs Australia Clash
Virat Kohli received soil from his alma mater, Vishal Bharti Public School © AFP

Virat Kohli received soil from his alma mater, Vishal Bharti Public School, ahead of the India vs Australia clash at the Kennington Oval in London on Sunday. The Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who never shies away from showing his love for the nation, was pictured smelling the soil before the start of the India vs Australia World Cup match. India coach coach Ravi Shastri and former captain MS Dhoni watched on as Kohli received the soil. Kohli started his schooling at the Vishal Bharti before moving to the Saviour Convent in his ninth grade. In 1998, he joined the West Delhi Cricket Academy as part of its first intake while studying at Vishal Bharti.

Kohli has come a long way since then, breaking into the Indian team in 2008 and going on to be recognised by commentators and former players as the best batsman in the world across formats at present.

As far as the India vs Australia match is concerned, Kohli opted to play with an unchanged side from the match against South Africa.

"We are gonna bat first, looks a nice wicket. It's been used before and it'll get slower as the game goes on. Best conditions to bat first and put some runs on the board," Kohli had said during the toss.

Eyeing momentum at the ICC 50-over showpiece event, which India won twice in 1983 and 2011, Kohli added: "We are playing with the same line-up because we have a nice balance. The bowling line-up was balanced and we had depth in our batting, everyone's in good spirit and we need to execute the same plans that we did in the last game."

Australia hold a better One-Day International head-to-head against India.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli is leading India for the first time in 50-over World Cup
  • Kohli received soil from his alma mater, Vishal Bharti Public school
  • Kohli opted to play with an unchanged side against Australia
Related Articles
Shoaib Akhtar Predicts "India To Crush Australia" In Belter Of A Contest
Shoaib Akhtar Predicts "India To Crush Australia" In Belter Of A Contest
World Cup 2019, IND vs AUS Live Score: Rohit, Dhawan Lay Solid Foundation For India To Build On
World Cup 2019, IND vs AUS Live Score: Rohit, Dhawan Lay Solid Foundation For India To Build On
World Cup 2019, India vs Australia: India Probable Playing XI, Australia Probable Playing XI
World Cup 2019, India vs Australia: India Probable Playing XI, Australia Probable Playing XI
Steve Smith "Best Batter In World" In All Three Formats, Claims Aaron Finch Ahead Of India Clash
Steve Smith "Best Batter In World" In All Three Formats, Claims Aaron Finch Ahead Of India Clash
World Cup 2019, India vs Australia: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
World Cup 2019, India vs Australia: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.