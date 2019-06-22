All the Afghan bowlers were brilliant, barring Aftab Alam who started well but failed to maintain the same intensity. Mujeeb was the real star as he bowled exceptionally in Powerplay 1 to create all the pressure and also bagged the prized wicket of Rohit Sharma cheaply. Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib also did a decent job in the middle overs while Rashid Khan, after receiving a pasting against England, bounced well superbly and removed Dhoni at a critical stage of the innings. Overall, a great team effort by the Afghans.
When Virat Kohli won the toss, he said that it's looking like a great strip for batting. But soon we found out that it's a bit sluggish and timing the shots won't be easy. The Indian skipper though still batted with a lot of control and class and scored 67 at a strike rate in excess of 100. It was his wicket that hurt India the most as after that the middle order really struggled to score runs. MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav did put together a stand but they failed to kick-on at the death.
The pitch is on the slower side and the Indian batsmen failed to come to terms with it. They did manage a few partnerships but surfaces like these demand a set batsman to continue and make a big score. That didn't happen and India are left with a total that Afghanistan will feel is achievable.
Outstanding bowling show by Afghanistan. They have restricted one of the strongest batting units of this tournament under 225. What a comeback from them! They were taken to the cleaners by England the other day and have bounced back in a grand fashion. Really a lion-hearted effort from them.
49.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! Full and on middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one. just the single to end the last over and another top class over this for Afghanistan. Two wickets and 5 runs from it. INDIA END WITH 224 FOR 8!
Jasprit Bumrah comes out next to bat.
49.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Second wicket in the over for Naib! Once again an Indian batter falls to a slower one. This is bowled very slow. Jadhav dances down the track and looks to go over covers but does not get the desired elevation. Noor Ali Zadran, the sub, takes it on the second attempt.
49.4 overs (1 Run) Slower one again, Kuldeep does the right thing as he jams it towards mid-wicket for one. Does the right thing by giving the strike to Jadhav.
Kuldeep Yadav comes out to bat.
49.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED 'EM! You miss, I hit! Slower one and on the stumps, Shami is way too early in the swing, he misses and the leg stump is disturbed. Three runs and a wicket from the first half of the last over.
49.2 overs (1 Run) Shuffles right across and sweeps it over square leg and on the bounce to the fielder in the deep for one.
49.1 overs (2 Runs) Rashid has hurt himself! He has saved two for his side with a tremendous effort but these are not good signs for Khan. Jadhav comes down track and he gets a full toss. He smashes it wide of long on. Rashid runs there and then dives with his right hand stretched out. The ball lands just in front of him and he manages to stop it. The physio is out though to have a loot at Rashid and the leggie now walks off the field. The batsmen take two and Jadhav brings his fifty up. His 6th ODI fifty. It was not easy going for him but he did hang out there. He has 5 balls more to help India finish with a flourish.
Gulbadin Naib to bowl the last over of the Indian innings.
48.6 overs (1 Run) On the fuller side, Jadhav takes a few steps ahead and works it through mid-wicket. Keeps strike for the start of the last over. An amazing over by Alam though, just the 6 from it and a wicket.
48.5 overs (1 Run) Bangs this one short, Shami pulls it through square leg for one.
Mohammed Shami is the new man in.
48.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Another wicket for Afghanistan! The short slower one on middle, Pandya looks to upper cut it but has no pace to work with. It takes a feather and goes into the gloves of the keeper. Afghanistan have a realistic chance of restricting India under 230 now.
48.3 overs (2 Runs) Brilliant, brilliant fielding! This is full and on the pads, Pandya works it through backward square leg. Rashid in the deep runs to his right, slides, the ball has almost gone past him but he sticks his hand out, the ball sticks and he saves two for his side.
48.2 overs (1 Run) A yorker, not a lot you can do with that. Jadhav jams it out towards long on. Nabi there fumbles but it is only a single.
48.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, Pandya hits it hard down to long on for one. Just the single, Afghanistan won't mind the singles.
Aftab Alam comes on to bowl.
47.6 overs (2 Runs) Another couple! Jadhav dances down the track, stays leg side of the ball and lofts it over cover for two. Just the 7 from the over which is excellent at this stage.
47.5 overs (2 Runs) Again a couple! Another slower one and the length is good. Jadhav is early in the shot. It rolls through mid-wicket and the batters take two.
47.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and it is the slower one, Pandya pulls it hard but straight to the man at deep square leg. Only one. Pandya would be disappointed, he could have hit that anywhere.
47.3 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! Full and on off, Pandya hits it hard down to long off, it is a little away from that fielder so two taken.
47.2 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! On a length and outside off, staying low, Pandya swings and misses.
47.1 overs (0 Run) Fullish and on middle, driven straight back and it hit the stumps at the other end.
Gulbadin Naib comes on to bowl.
46.6 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Jadhav lunges and keeps it out. Just the single from Rashid's last. He almost had a wicket too. tremendous comeback from him in this game. He has gone for only 38 in his 10 and got the big wicket of Dhoni.
46.5 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Excellent review! That is slipping down leg. The googly again on the pads, Jadhav fails to pick it again. He is late on the flick. The appeal goes up and the umpire raises his finger. Jadhav initially starts walking but then Pandya calls him back and asks him to review. Time for the replays and they show that the ball is going past the leg pole. Jadhav survives to fight another day.
Kedar Jadhav is adjudged lbw and he has taken the DRS after Pandya advices him to do so. That was a quick decision by the umpire. A googly wasn't read well by Kedar as tries flicking but misses. Is it turning down too much and missing leg?
46.4 overs (0 Run) Turn and bounce! The googly now outside off, this one takes off after pitching and and also spins back in. Jadhav looks to cut but is beaten by the extra bounce.
46.3 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Jadhav is in! But a lovely delivery by Rashid. This lands on off, Jadhav has no clue which way the ball is spinning. He looks to work it on the leg side thinking it is a googly but it goes the other way. Beats the outside edge and Ikram whips the bails off. An appeal and the umpire takes it upstairs. Replays roll in and they show that Jadhav has his foot down in time.
Stumping appeal is referred upstairs. Not much excitement shown by Afghanistan though.
46.3 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side and it has been wided.
46.2 overs (0 Run) Jadhav uses his feet again and tries to work it on the leg side, closes the face of the bat too early and another leading edge is induced which goes to the bowler.
46.1 overs (0 Run) On off, Jadhav looks to flick but gets a soft leading edge towards the bowler.
45.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! Full and on middle, this is worked down to long on for one. 11 runs from this one.
45.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just about carries! Brings up the 200 for India in style! On the fuller side and Jadhav takes a few steps down the track, makes it into a half volley and just extends his arms. It goes just over the long on fence.
45.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Gold dust at this stage! A low full toss on the pads this time, Jadhav looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
45.3 overs (0 Run) Another dot! A low full toss outside off, Jadhav looks to go over the off side but misses.
45.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Too easy! Down the leg side, Jadhav says thank you very much and works it past short fine leg for a boundary. India would want a lot more here.
45.1 overs (0 Run) A yorker outside off, Jadhav uses his feet but fails to jam it out.