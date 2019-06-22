9.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end! Rahul works this with the angle to mid-wicket.
9.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Just behind a driving length outside off, Rahul throws his bat at it but gets beaten. Loose shot, got carried away by the width on offer there.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Slower one and fuller in length, Rahul hits it firmly but straight at the bowler who does stop it. He seems to have hurt is hand in the process but is fine to bowl.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Another single! This time he attacks the stumps, Kohli works it through mid-wicket and a single is taken.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Poor ball again! Short and wide outside off, Rahul slashes at it and it goes down towards third man for one.
9.1 overs (3 Runs) Kohli welcomes him into the attack with a lovely cover-drive. It is full and outside off, Kohli leans into it and strokes it towards cover. The fielder there gets a hand to it which takes the pace of the ball. The mid off fielder hares after it and saves a run for his side.
Gulbadin Naib is on now! The captain brings himself on here.
8.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end another good over by Mujeeb! Short and on middle, Kohli pulls it all along the ground but towards deep mid-wicket. Once again Mujeeb keeps it tight, need the same pressure to be put on from the other end as well which is not the case in the last few overs.
8.5 overs (1 Run) This is flatter and on middle, Rahul goes back and works it through mid-wicket for one.
8.4 overs (0 Run) On the stumps once again, Rahul prods forward and defends it onto the ground.
8.3 overs (0 Run) On the off stump, this goes on with the arm. Rahul plays inside the line and it goes off the outer half to backward point.
8.2 overs (0 Run) This is flatter and on middle, Rahul pushes it back to the bowler.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Mujeeb continues bowling a tight line and length. Rahul defends it.
7.6 overs (2 Runs) Misfield and a couple! Another expensive over from Alam. 14 from it. This is short and on middle, Kohli pulls it through square leg. Nabi fumbles and an extra run is taken. This is probably going to be Aftab's last over of this spell.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Now through the off side! Consecutive boundaries! This time there is width offered outside off, Kohli punches it off the back foot, finds the gap through cover-point and it races away.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball and put away! Alam drifts it on the pads, Kohli is too strong over there, he flicks it behind square and the ball races away to the fence.
7.3 overs (1 Run) On the stumps again, Rahul works it through mid-wicket. They take one quickly, Rahul wants a second but is sent back.
7.2 overs (1 Run) This is angled into the batsman, Kohli looks to defend but it goes off the inner half through square leg for one.
7.1 overs (2 Runs) This is on the pads, Kohli works it through mid-wicket and gets two runs for himself.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Rahul uses his feet but comes out a touch early. Mujeeb bowls it wide outside off, Rahul adjusts and strokes it to mid off. Mujeeb has once again kept it tight. He has only gone for 8 in his 4 overs and also taken a wicket.
6.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Rahul lunges and defends it onto the ground.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Another single as Kohli pushes it off the back foot down to long on.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, Rahul goes back and pushes it down to long on for one.
6.2 overs (0 Run) On the off pole, Rahul blocks it out.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off, this one drifts back in. Rahul looks to punch it through the off side but gets an inside edge onto his pads. The ball then rolls on the leg side but no runs taken.
5.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end a good over for India. 9 from it. Rahul works this with the angle through mid-wicket for one.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) EDGED! It goes between the keeper and the fielder at wide first slip! FOUR! They just moved him a little wider and they would be kicking themselves for doing so. This lands around off and then straightens. Rahul ends up playing inside the line, the ball goes off the outside edge and through the vacant first slip region for a boundary.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Attacks the off pole, Rahul lunges and defends it onto the ground.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Rahul is disappointed with himself there! He once again gets room outside off. But he fails to make use of it as he punches it straight to cover.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary for India. A lovely shot by Rahul. Back of a length ball on off, Rahul stands tall and guides it through cover-point. It is in the gap and once it beats the fielder in the ring, it's always going to the fence.
5.1 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side and around middle, Rahul strokes it back to the bowler firmly. He stops it, not cleanly but no runs conceded.