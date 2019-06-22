Virat Kohli is the number 3 batsman for India.
4.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Mujeeb strikes! The tight bowling early on has paid dividends. Huge wicket this as Rohit was i top form in this World Cup. An absolute peach to get rid of him.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Just outside off, Rohit drives it but can't get it past cover.
Early opinion - The pitch appears to be on the slower side and so far the batsmen have found it a touch tough to time their shots. If Afghanistan stick to good lines and lengths, the Indians will have to really work hard for every run.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Lovely bowling! A maiden! Attacks the stumps again, Rahul works it to mid on. A lot more intent in the way Afghanistan have started today. They are bowling better lines and also, the fielding seems to be better. Need to continue this though.
3.5 overs (0 Run) OHHHHH! Make that 5 dots in a row and probably this is the best ball of the over. It is fuller and it tails back in just a little and late. Rahul looks to drive it against the swing but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
3.4 overs (0 Run) 4 dots in a row! Length again and on off, Rahul defends it out. So India have started cautiously here.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Continues bowling it on off, Rahul goes back and pushes it to the point fielder.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Good stop! Slightly shorter and on off, Rahul gets on top of the bounce and looks to guide it past point. Zadran there dives to his right and saves at least two.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Good line and length by the pacer too! He lands it around off, offering no room to the batsman, Rahul goes back and defends it onto the ground.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end another good over by Mujeeb. He continues attacking the stumps. Sharma takes his time and blocks this out.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Attacks the stumps again, Rohit works it to mid-wicket.
2.4 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side and on the stumps, once again it comes off slowly from the surface. Rohit pushes it back to the bowler.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Rohit goes back and pushes it to cover.
2.2 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, it is kept out.
2.1 overs (1 Run) In the air... but just wide! First sign of aggression there by Rahul. He makes room and looks to go over cover. The ball though sticks in the surface. Goes off the inner half uppishly but wide of mid-wicket and down to long on for one.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Gets this one to tail back in just a little, the line is a little too straight though. Rahul works it through mid-wicket and takes one. A good start by Alam as well.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Slightly fuller on off, no swing on offer for the bowler. Rahul strokes it to cover.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Fails to find the gap this time! There was more width on offer outside off this time, the length was similar. The batter goes back and guides it straight to cover-point. Rahul will feel he misses out there.
1.3 overs (2 Runs) This time gets the timing right! Goes back to this shortish ball outside off and strokes it through cover-point. The batters take two.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and outside off, it seemed like it came off slow from the surface. Rahul looks to push it firmly but ends up mistiming it to mid off.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Starts off with a back of a length ball on off, Rahul stays back and defends it to cover.
Aftab Alam to bowl from the other end with the second new ball.
0.6 over (0 Run) A dot to end! This is a slider and it is on the pads, Rohit looks to play it with a closed faced bat but closes it too early. A soft leading edge is induced towards point. A tight first over by Mujeeb.
0.5 over (1 Run) Another single to the same fielder! Rahul this time strokes it wide of mid off and gets to the other end easily.
0.4 over (1 Run) Good running! Rohit too is off the mark! This one turns in just a little after pitching outside off, Rohit pushes it against the turn towards mid off and takes a quick run.
0.3 over (0 Run) Tosses this one up on off, Rohit pushes it to mid off.
0.2 over (1 Run) Slightly shorter and on the stumps this time, Rahul goes back and pushes it down to long on for one. India and Rahul are underway.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts off with a flatter ball just outside off, Rahul pushes it back to the bowler.
Time to get underway! The Afghans get into a huddle before spreading on the field. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul now cross the boundary line to open the batting for India. Afghanistan, as expected, are beginning with the spin of Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Rahul to face first ball. All in readiness, here we go...
Boys from both the sides are out in the middle to sing their respective national anthems. Afghanistan's first followed by India's...
Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Hazrat Zazai (IN FOR NOOR ALI ZADRAN), Gulbadin Naib(C), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Ali Khil(WK), Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam (IN FOR DAWLAT ZADRAN), Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
India (Playing XI) - KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(C), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(WK), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami (IN FOR BHUVNESHWAR KUMAR), Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.
Afghanistan skipper, Gulbadin Naib, smiles and says that he would have batted first also. Feels it will be a long day and he is looking forward to the end of the day. Informs about the changes in his side - Noor Ali Zadran is not playing and in comes Hazrat Zazai, also Dawlat Zadran is replaced by Aftab Alam. On their batting performance against England, he replies that they have taken a lot of positives from that.
India skipper, Virat Kohli says that it looks like a good surface, nice and hard. Tells that it's a beautiful day to play cricket and they would look to put runs on the board. Informs about the forced change as Mohammed Shami comes in for the injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Showers praise on Vijay Shankar and tells that he is a good package and provides a good balance to the side. Adds that it doesn't matter who the opposition is, their mindset is exactly the same. States that they cannot take Afghanistan lightly as they are a dangerous side when they are in the groove. Wants to play their best and put their best foot forward.
Toss - Virat Kohli flips the coin, Gulbadin Naib calls incorrectly. The crowd goes mad after that and Kohli has to wait for a while to tell what they will be doing... INDIA ARE BATTING FIRST!
Pitch report - Pommie Mbangwa and Rameez Raja are out there to inspect the surface. The Zimbabwean starts by telling that it's a big stadium. Adds that if you are bowling from the Pavilion End, then the square boundaries are on the shorter side and from the Northern End, hitting down the ground will be a better option. Rameez Raja has a look at the pitch and he starts by saying that it's a beauty and has a brown look to it. Feels that there will be something in it for the spinners. Mentions that as a batsman you need to see off the first 5-10 overs and there are runs for the taking.
Welcome ladies and gentlemen for Match 28 of this edition's ICC World Cup. It's India versus Afghanistan at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. One team on a winning streak while the other one is on a losing rut and this game looks like a complete mismatch. Having said that, in cricket anything is possible and we are looking forward to a good contest. Stay with us for more updates...