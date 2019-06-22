39.6 overs (0 Run) A short one to end! Jadhav ducks under it. 9 from the over. A much-needed big over. India will be looking for a lot more of such overs in the last 10.
39.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Dhoni slaps it through covers for one.
39.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor, poor ball at that pace! It is halfway down the track, it just won't trouble Dhoni. He goes back and smashes it through backward square leg and it races to the fence. Second boundary conceded in this spell by Naib.
39.3 overs (1 Run) Length and outside off, Jadhav opens the face of the bat and guides it down to third man for one.
39.2 overs (2 Runs) Short and on the body, Jadhav looks to pull but it goes off the glove fine down the leg side. The batters take two. Another direct hit from Afghanistan at the striker's end this time. No harm done though for India.
39.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Dhoni pushes it through covers for one.
38.6 overs (0 Run) On off and it is kept out. Another over from a spinner which does not go for a lot.
38.5 overs (0 Run) Floated up on off, Jadhav lunges and tries to defend but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
38.4 overs (1 Run) Floats it outside off, Dhoni guides it towards point for another run. Once again there is a direct hit from the fielder at the non-striker's end but Dhoni is well in.
38.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
38.2 overs (0 Run) Jadhav once again looks to play the sweep shot but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
38.1 overs (1 Run) Very full outside off, Dhoni hits it hard down to long off for one.
37.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! Short and wide outside off, Jadhav looks to cut but misses. 7 from the over!
37.5 overs (1 Run) Shuffles right across does Dhoni and then works it calmly through mid-wicket for one.
37.4 overs (0 Run) Shortish again outside off, Dhoni cuts it hard but to the man at point.
37.3 overs (1 Run) Another single as this short ball is pulled towards fine leg for one.
37.2 overs (1 Run) Goes short this time, Dhoni pulls it all along the ground and through square leg for one.
37.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hammered! Welcome back into the attack, Naib. A hit-me ball to begin with. Short and it is the slower one outside off, Dhoni waits for it and then clobbers it through covers for one.
Gulbadin Naib comes on now. His figures read 5-0-23-0 so far.
36.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! So just the boundary from the over. The googly and it is on the pads, Jadhav looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. The bowler is appealing but he is the only one doing so.
36.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! India will hope that breaks the shackles! A welcome boundary for India. Jadhav premeditated this stroke. He goes down on one knee early, hits the slog sweep against the turn and bags a boundary at mid-wicket. One after 64 balls.
36.4 overs (0 Run) The googly outside off, Jadhav lets it be. 4 dots in a row.
36.3 overs (0 Run) Uppish but well short! Fuller and on middle, Jadhav whips it in the air but it goes on the bounce to mid on.
36.2 overs (0 Run) Attacks the stumps again, Jadhav once again defends it onto the ground.
36.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Jadhav goes back and keeps it out.
Drinks break. This is exceptional bowling by the Afghan spinners. They have not let the famed Indian batting off the hook and going has been extremely slow for the Men in Blue, especially after the fall of Virat Kohli. This doesn't look like a 300 pitch and the Asian giants would have gauged it by now. 14 overs left. Can they add another 100 runs or so to make it difficult for Afghanistan? Rashid Khan to bowl after the mini-break. He has five overs up his sleeves and won't be easy to target on this sluggish surface.
35.6 overs (0 Run) An appeal but not given! Afghanistan wanted to review it but they have exhausted their only review long back. Mujeeb bowls this down the leg side, Dhoni looks to flick. It goes off something to the keeper. Both, the bowler and the keeper appeal but nothing from the umpire. He has not given it as a wide though so there might be something, the umpire feels pad. Replays have not been shown yet. They now have been shown and it shows there was nothing and the sound was of the bat hitting the ground.
35.5 overs (0 Run) On the pads again, this is worked towards short fine leg. No runs again.
35.4 overs (1 Run) Very full on middle, this is jammed down to long on for one.
35.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps again, Jadhav lunges and defends it onto the ground.
35.2 overs (0 Run) On the stumps again, Jadhav works it beside the pitch.
35.1 overs (0 Run) On the pads, this is worked towards short fine leg.