34.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Dhoni pushes it against the turn towards cover. Afghanistan continue keeping it tight here.
34.5 overs (1 Run) Another single as Jadhav slaps it through covers.
34.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Dhoni slaps it hard through covers for one. 150 up for India. 15 overs to go after this.
34.3 overs (1 Run) Another run as Jadhav works it through square leg for one.
34.2 overs (1 Run) Dhoni uses his feet but does not get to the pitch of the ball, he pushes it towards mid-wicket, waits for it to beat that fielder and then takes a run.
34.1 overs (1 Run) Slower on off, Jadhav works it towards the leg side and takes one. The fielder does hit bull's eye at the non-striker's end but the batter is well in.
33.6 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, this is worked through square leg for one.
33.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Jadhav hits it back to the bowler.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Jadhav works it with the angle towards backward square leg.
33.3 overs (1 Run) A little fuller and around off, this is hit through covers again for one.
33.2 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
33.1 overs (0 Run) Well fielded! Shorter and outside off, Jadhav cuts it towards point where the fielder makes a good stop diving to his right.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman comes on to bowl again. His figures so far, 6-0-18-1. Was exceptional with the new ball inside Powerplay 1 and has been brought here to keep things tight.
32.6 overs (1 Run) Jadhav dances down the track and works it through square leg for one.
32.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
32.4 overs (1 Run) Another single as Dhoni hits it down to long on.
32.3 overs (1 Run) Jadhav uses his feet and gets to the pitch of the ball and then hits it down to long on for one.
32.2 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! Slightly short and outside off, Kedar hits it behind point and takes two.
32.1 overs (0 Run) On off, Jadhav works it to mid-wicket.
31.6 overs (0 Run) Gives it a lot of air again and lands it on off, Dhoni pushes it to cover.
31.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
31.4 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, it is defended.
31.3 overs (1 Run) Floats it up outside off, this is eased through covers for one.
31.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, Jadhav works it towards square leg but for no run.
31.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! That has turned square! Lands it on off and spins away sharply. Jadhav looks to defend but gets beaten.
31.1 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, Jadhav looks to pull but misses. Wided.
30.6 overs (1 Run) Knocks a full ball down through mid on for a run. A successful over for Nabi. Afghanistan would like to believe that they are on top at this stage.
30.5 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
30.4 overs (0 Run) Loopy and full outside off, Kedar leans forward and defends.
Kedar Jadhav replaces his skipper in the middle.
30.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Virat Kohli is dismissed. Mohammad Nabi has hit the jackpot with this prized scalp. He delivers a short ball around off, too close to cut but the Indian skipper still goes for it. He flashes his bat hard but only to edge it down towards short third man. Rahmat Shah, stationed there, moves across a little to his left and then goes down low to take the catch safely. Disappointment writ large over Kohli's face as he returns to the pavilion. India in a bit of trouble now!
30.2 overs (1 Run) Lunges to a full ball and quietly works it wide of mid-wicket. That fielder runs to his left towards mid on and the batsmen cross.
30.1 overs (1 Run) Hangs on the back foot and forces a short ball to deep cover for a run.