19.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
Live Score
19.5 overs (0 Run) The googly and Kohli picks it, he works it to mid-wicket.
19.4 overs (1 Run) The leg spinner this time, Shankar plays it with the turn towards point for one.
19.3 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! A big inside edge there! Afghanistan lose their review. Rashid bowls the googly outside off, it spins back in. Shankar does not pick it. He looks to jam it out in the end. It seems to have taken an inside edge onto the pads. The Afghanistan players make a loud appeal but the umpire shakes his head. They review and replays show that there is a big inside edge.
Afghanistan have reviewed! An appeal for an LBW has been turned down. Shankar is the man in question. Looks a little high also, there could be an inside edge.
19.2 overs (1 Run) This is flatter and on middle, it is pushed down to long on for one.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not the start Rashid would have wanted, especially after his previous game. He serves a half volley outside off, Kohli caresses it through covers, no chance for the long off fielder too. Boundary to welcome Rashid into the attack.
Spin King! Rashid Khan finally comes on to bowl. Will we see a new Rashid Khan after being brutally smacked in his last game against England?
18.6 overs (0 Run) On the stumps and this is pushed back to the bowler. India dealing in singles at the moment.
18.5 overs (1 Run) This is fuller on off, it is pushed down to long on for one.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball on middle, Kohli works it to square leg.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Good running! This is flatter and on off, Shankar opens the face of the bat at the very end and guides it towards point for one.
18.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Kohli flicks it towards square leg, sees that it beats the dive of the fielder there and a run is taken.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on off, this is hit down to long on for one.
Drinks break. A watchful India are going on decently at the moment. Two wickets have not hampered them much but they would like to get a big partnership here. Virat Kohli has looked in sublime touch while Vijay Shankar has just come out and would like to make this opportunity count. The pitch has been on the slower side and the spinners have fared decently so far. With the spin king, Rashid Khan, yet to bowl, he will be a different challenge altogether for the Men in Blue. The middle phase will be critical for both teams.
17.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! Short and it is on the slower side. Kohli looks to pull but gets beaten. Just the two from the over.
17.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Shankar flicks it through backward square leg and a single is taken.
17.4 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side and on off, Shankar pushes it to mid off.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Attacks the stumps again and Shankar defends it out.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball and outside off, Kohli guides it towards the right of the keeper and takes one.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Kohli stands tall and punches it to mid off.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Lovely bowling and a lovely over! This is floated up on off, Shankar prods forward and keeps it out.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Kohli this time gets it past the fielder at mid-wicket and the ball goes down to long on for one.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Three balls in a row now! On the stumps, Kohli works it to the man at mid-wicket.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Another dot as Kohli once again works it to mid-wicket.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on the pads, Kohli goes back and works it to mid-wicket.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted and on off, Shankar shuffles across and then strokes it down to long on for one.
15.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! Back of a length on off, Shankar gets on top of the bounce and works it towards square leg for one.
15.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Outside the tramline on the off side and it has been wided.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Good running! A slower one on off, VK taps it towards cover-point and gets to the other end. There is a shy from the fielder at the non-striker's end but he misses.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Lands it on a length and outside off, Shankar pushes it through covers for one.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Another length ball and outside off, Shankar lets it be.
15.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length and on middle, Shankar works it towards the right of the bowler. He thinks of a run but is rightly sent back by his captain.
15.1 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, Kohli goes back and pulls it hard towards fine leg for one.